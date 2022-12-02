Source title: Beijing’s optimized travel management measures will start next week – buses and subways must not reject passengers without 48-hour nucleic acid

Win the battle against epidemic prevention and control According to the arrangement of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, yesterday afternoon, the Beijing Municipal People’s Government Information Office organized the Beijing Municipal Transportation Commission, Beijing Municipal Health Commission, Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Xicheng District People’s Government, and Chaoyang District People’s Government , Haidian District People’s Government, Fengtai District People’s Government, Tongzhou District People’s Government and other relevant units released the epidemic prevention and control network. Platform accounts such as “Beijing Chaoyang”, “Beijing Haidian”, “Beijing Fengtai”, and “Beijing Tongzhou Release” reported the latest epidemic situation in Beijing, released relevant policies and information on prevention and control, and responded to social concerns. The city’s bus management measures have been further optimized. Starting from the first bus on December 5, that is, next Monday, bus and subway operators shall not refuse to board passengers without a 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate when verifying health information. 1738 new cases of local infection from 0-15 o’clock on the 1st According to the report of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on December 2, there were 1,738 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in the city, including 1,615 cases of isolation observers, 123 cases of social screening personnel; 434 cases in Chaoyang District , 320 cases in Tongzhou District, 282 cases in Daxing District, 106 cases in Fengtai District, 100 cases in Changping District, 90 cases in Haidian District, 77 cases in Shijingshan District, 54 cases in Jingkai District, 53 cases in Dongcheng District, 39 cases in Xicheng District, 37 cases in Miyun District For example, Fangshan District and Shunyi District each had 33 cases, Huairou District had 24 cases, Pinggu District had 21 cases, Mentougou District had 20 cases, and Yanqing District had 15 cases; 1 critical case, 1 severe case, 14 common cases, 332 light cases, none There were 1390 cases of symptomatic infection. At present, the epidemic situation in this city continues to develop, and the differences between districts are obvious. It is necessary to strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the 20 optimization measures. Carry out prevention and control work by category, strengthen overall support for the streets and villages where cases are concentrated, optimize prevention and control measures in light of the epidemic situation, and pay close attention to the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Passengers are required to wear masks throughout the ride According to the content issued by the Municipal Transportation Commission, in order to implement the ninth edition of the new crown pneumonia prevention and control plan and the twenty optimization measures, to facilitate the production and living needs of the citizens, and to provide transportation guarantee for the normal operation of the city, the leader of the Beijing new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work The traffic safety team of the group further optimized the management measures for public transport traffic and the measures for ensuring smooth flow of logistics. In terms of public transportation, the first is to ensure the smooth travel of citizens. Bus and subway operating companies should pay close attention to changes in passenger flow, rationally allocate transportation capacity, scientifically optimize departure intervals, and provide citizens with high-quality travel services based on the commuting needs of citizens. At the same time, optimize ride management measures. Starting from the first train on December 5 (Monday), bus and subway operators shall not refuse to board passengers without a 48-hour negative nucleic acid certificate when verifying their health information. In terms of continuing to strengthen the industry’s epidemic prevention and control, bus and subway operators must further strengthen the ventilation and disinfection of stations, depots, buses and subway trains, and all staff must wear masks to ensure a safe and reliable riding environment. At the same time, in consideration of the travel needs of passengers, we will continue to optimize the organization and scheduling of operations, strengthen the guidance of on-site order, and ensure that passengers can enter and exit the station quickly. Passengers are urged to wear masks throughout the ride and take personal protection. Bus and subway operators will strengthen inspections and remind passengers who do not wear masks in a timely manner.

In terms of ensuring smooth flow of logistics, in strict accordance with the spirit of the leading group meeting of the State Council on ensuring smooth flow of logistics, we will do our best to ensure that the city's production and living materials, especially fresh agricultural products, have smooth and convenient access to Beijing. Relevant departments adhere to the principle of “doing everything that should be done and sending everything that should be done”, and quickly review and handle the “Permit for Key Material Transport Vehicles” for the receiving and shipping units. Adhere to the principle of “quick inspection, willing to enter as far as possible”, and strictly implement the “collect and go” nucleic acid inspection policy for truck drivers and passengers transporting production and living materials, and shall not restrict access on the grounds of waiting for nucleic acid results. Drivers and passengers of trucks entering Beijing are requested to strengthen personal protection to ensure their own health. Antigen + nucleic acid testing can be performed in the Linjing service area of ​​13 expressways. All expressway service areas should provide truck drivers and passengers with more satisfactory and thoughtful services. The elderly and children should be vaccinated against the new crown as soon as possible The Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission issued a proposal yesterday. Everyone is the first person responsible for their own health. Epidemic prevention and control requires the whole society to work together, in the same direction, and in the same direction. It cannot be separated from the participation, understanding, support and cooperation of every citizen friend. Only by earnestly fulfilling personal epidemic prevention responsibilities can we protect the health and safety of ourselves and our families to the greatest extent. The first is to adhere to normalized epidemic prevention and control measures. Strictly abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, scientifically wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and maintain a safe social distance. The elderly, infants, pregnant women, and key populations with underlying diseases have low resistance and should reduce going out, avoid crowded public places as much as possible, do not visit or gather, stay away from people with fever and cough, and take precautions. Hygiene, if you feel unwell, especially if you have respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough, seek medical treatment in a timely and standardized manner. The second is to conduct nucleic acid testing as required. Citizens should obey the on-site arrangements during the test, wear masks in a standard manner, maintain a safe social distance, line up in a straight line, do not get together, do not smoke, do not gather to chat, do not touch the nucleic acid testing platform when scanning codes and registering, and only take a short time during sampling. Take off the mask at the first time, put on the mask and leave immediately after sampling, and wash your hands with the “seven-step hand washing method” under running water immediately after returning home. The third is to actively vaccinate. Vaccination is an important measure to prevent the spread of the epidemic and protect the health of the population, and it has a good effect in preventing severe illness and death. It is recommended that eligible people, especially the elderly and children, be vaccinated as soon as possible. If you have completed basic immunization for half a year, please take booster immunization as soon as possible. The fourth is to strictly implement personal responsibility for prevention and control. Citizens and friends consciously abide by the “Basic Code of Conduct for Citizens’ Epidemic Prevention”, do a good job in personal protection and health monitoring, and make good use of nucleic acid testing and antigen self-testing. If symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia appear, they should immediately report to the community to reduce the risk of family transmission, and cooperate with the implementation of various measures. prevention and control measures.

