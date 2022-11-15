Source title: Beijing Pinggu District announced on the 15th that a new case of local infection involved risk points

According to a report from the Office of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Pinggu District, Beijing, on November 15, a new case of new coronary pneumonia virus infection was added in Pinggu District. to a designated hospital for treatment. Pinggu District immediately launched the emergency response mechanism, took targeted measures scientifically and accurately, and quickly carried out screening, flow adjustment, classification, management and control, transfer, isolation and other links. The main risk points of Pinggu District for newly infected people with new coronavirus are as follows: At 6:06 on November 12th, we went to the post-80s generation little chef at the Datizhuang intersection, Mafang Town, Pinggu District. At 18:30 on November 13th, go to Liminjia Jiayue Supermarket, North Zhangdai South Street, Donggaocun Town, Pinggu District Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Citizens and friends are requested to earnestly perform their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, enhance their awareness of protection, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating regularly, maintaining a safe social distance, and avoid touching the mouth, eyes and nose with hands; maintain a good life pattern and ensure adequate sleep, Light diet and balanced nutrition; do a good job of self-health monitoring, try not to go to crowded and poorly ventilated places; enter public places and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement, checking nucleic acid negative certificates, etc., to protect the health of yourself and your family healthy. See also Peacock, he shoots himself in the head at 19 with his father's gun: "A bolt from the blue" If you have symptoms related to COVID-19 such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, expectoration, sore throat, diarrhea, abnormal taste, abnormal smell, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, myalgia, etc., you should immediately report to the unit, community, or village where you belong, and must not lie or conceal Do not buy or take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, ride-hailing cars, etc., and seek medical treatment in a timely manner according to regulations. The designated fever clinics in Pinggu District are Pinggu District Hospital and Pinggu District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.

According to a report from the Office of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Pinggu District, Beijing, on November 15, a new case of new coronary pneumonia virus infection was added in Pinggu District. to a designated hospital for treatment. Pinggu District immediately launched the emergency response mechanism, took targeted measures scientifically and accurately, and quickly carried out screening, flow adjustment, classification, management and control, transfer, isolation and other links.

The main risk points of Pinggu District for newly infected people with new coronavirus are as follows:

At 6:06 on November 12th, we went to the post-80s generation little chef at the Datizhuang intersection, Mafang Town, Pinggu District.

At 18:30 on November 13th, go to Liminjia Jiayue Supermarket, North Zhangdai South Street, Donggaocun Town, Pinggu District

Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

Citizens and friends are requested to earnestly perform their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, enhance their awareness of protection, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating regularly, maintaining a safe social distance, and avoid touching the mouth, eyes and nose with hands; maintain a good life pattern and ensure adequate sleep, Light diet and balanced nutrition; do a good job of self-health monitoring, try not to go to crowded and poorly ventilated places; enter public places and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement, checking nucleic acid negative certificates, etc., to protect the health of yourself and your family healthy.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19 such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, expectoration, sore throat, diarrhea, abnormal taste, abnormal smell, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, myalgia, etc., you should immediately report to the unit, community, or village where you belong, and must not lie or conceal Do not buy or take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, ride-hailing cars, etc., and seek medical treatment in a timely manner according to regulations. The designated fever clinics in Pinggu District are Pinggu District Hospital and Pinggu District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.