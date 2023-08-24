Beijing’s resort to military action outside China… many motives and different repercussions

The researcher in Asian and Chinese affairs, Adel Ali, monitored the emergence of several indicators that show Beijing’s tendency to establish naval military bases abroad, especially in Asia and Africa, evoking many considerations that may stand behind this pursuit, such as strengthening the presence abroad and protecting shipping routes and international trade, in addition to On the ambition to gain global power, prepare for a possible conflict with Washington, secure Beijing’s interests in Africa, and other motives.

The researcher explained in an article published by the Future Center for Research and Advanced Studies, entitled “China’s Motives for Establishing Naval Military Bases Abroad,” that the issue of China’s military presence abroad raises many possible and disparate repercussions and influences.

Article text:

Several US and Western reports have recently revealed the intention of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to launch a series of naval military bases in several regions of the world, especially in Asia and Africa, within a period of time ranging from two to five years. This raises questions about the motives and considerations behind China‘s interest in establishing these military bases, as well as the potential repercussions of this step, especially in light of the escalating intense competition between China and the United States of America over areas of influence and hegemony in the world.

Numerous indicators

Several indicators have recently emerged within American and Western research and media reports that show Beijing’s intention to establish naval military bases abroad, the most prominent of which are the following:

1- Planning to establish naval military bases: A report published by the American research institute “AidData” on July 26 indicated that the Chinese army is planning to establish a package of naval military bases overseas, citing a set of evidence, including the value of funds allocated by State-owned Chinese banks in favor of port projects, the strategic importance of the infrastructure contained in these ports, in addition to the strength of relations between China and the countries in which these ports are established. A report by the American “Foreign Policy” magazine, on July 27, included a short list of eight candidate places for establishing Chinese naval bases in the near future, which are: Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Bata in Equatorial Guinea, Gwadar in Pakistan, Kribi in Cameroon, and Riam in Cambodia, Luganville in Vanuatu, Nacala in Mozambique, and Nouakchott in Mauritania.

2- Establishing a naval base in Cambodia: On July 24, the British newspaper “Financial Times” indicated that China is close to establishing a naval military base in Cambodia, where satellite images showed an almost complete dock that can be used for berthing aircraft carriers, and it is similar in size to Size and design with Djibouti Chinese base dock.

3- Establishing bases targeting Washington: US intelligence reports, as well as statements by US officials, included references to China‘s planning to establish naval military bases in areas targeting Washington directly, whether in Equatorial Guinea on the Atlantic coast facing the United States, where Chinese warships will be able to To rearm itself facing the east coast of Washington, or in the Latin American region, Washington’s backyard, through China‘s talks with Cuba to establish a joint military base on the island, which is only about 150 kilometers from American territory.

4- Accusing Beijing of establishing secret bases: Some Western accusations were leveled against China that it possesses secret naval bases around the world without the countries concerned knowing about their existence, which Beijing has denied, as have many countries accused of hosting these bases. According to US reports published in April 2022, Chinese companies own or supervise at least one terminal in 96 ports in 53 countries, and these terminals will be the mainstay of the Chinese army’s overseas operations, by relying on the dual use of these ports, which allows The possibility of employing Chinese forces that protect Chinese economic interests abroad to perform some tasks of a military nature.

5- Establishing a network of “strategic strengths”: Unlike the US Army, which owns hundreds of military bases around the world, and as indicated by Chinese official documents, the Chinese army mostly relies on the use of facilities in foreign ports owned or operated by Chinese government institutions. This indicates that Beijing adopts a different perspective on this issue, which is evident in the establishment of its army a network called “strategic strength points” or “external logistical facilities”, along important maritime trade routes, to protect China‘s international interests, and these facilities are not considered military bases from Chinese point of view.

propagation motives

There are several motives and considerations that may stand behind China‘s endeavor to establish naval military bases abroad, the most prominent of which can be referred to as follows:

1- Enhancing overseas presence: Although China has the largest naval force in the world by numerical standards, surpassing the United States (355 Chinese ships compared to 297 American ships), the latter has a comparative advantage that weakens the influence of Beijing’s possession of this huge number of pieces. Navy. This advantage is represented in the semi-permanent naval presence of Washington in the articulated geographical areas surrounding China, at a time when China lacks a strong network of naval military bases overseas, which weakens the effect of using its warships outside its geographical range.

2- Protecting shipping routes and international trade: China is the largest country in the world in terms of foreign trade volume, with an estimated value of more than 40 trillion yuan (about 5.94 trillion US dollars) in 2022, and it extends to ASEAN, the European Union, the United States, the Belt and Road countries, and Africa and other regions of the world. And this huge volume of goods and merchandise, whether exports from China or imports to it, is shipped through strategic sea lanes for global trade, reaching important ports in many regions of the world. Without a doubt, preserving the security of shipping routes and international trade requires the need for Beijing to possess naval forces with great military capabilities and capabilities to protect its trade with the countries of the world, and thus the tendency to establish a permanent presence for these forces, through the establishment of naval military bases along the strategic sea lanes of trade. international.

3- Ambitions of acquiring global power: The right to establish military bases outside the country is a crucial element in China‘s global military ambitions, which was evident with the opening of its first foreign military base in Djibouti in 2017, which reflected a remarkable trend on the part of Beijing towards displaying its power globally. .

4- Reducing the military gap with Washington: There is a clear gap in military capabilities between the two superpowers. The United States and China, particularly with regard to the navy and air force. One of the most prominent indicators of this is the number of military bases owned by each of them. While the United States has a wide network of military bases outside its territory, estimated by some sources at about 835 military bases in more than 80 countries around the world, China may only have one. A single military force outside its borders, in Djibouti. Thus, Beijing’s tendency to establish a military presence abroad represents an attempt on its part to reduce the gap in military capabilities and capabilities between it and Washington.

5- Confronting the US deployment in the “Indo-Pacific”: China is working to intensify its military presence in the Pacific and Indian oceans, with the aim of confronting Washington’s intense strategic and military deployment in this region, starting with Australia and the Pacific islands, passing through its military bases in Japan and South Korea, and ending with Seas near China. In this context, it can be noted that Beijing concluded a security agreement with the Solomon Islands last year, which allows it to deploy security forces in this island country located in the Pacific Ocean.

6- Preparing for a possible conflict with Washington: Despite attempts at diplomatic rapprochement between China and the United States, competition remains the most prominent feature of interactions between the two powers, especially with regard to Washington’s support for Taiwan’s independence, and Beijing’s insistence on re-annexing Taiwan by force if necessary. This indicates the possibility of a military confrontation between the two largest powers in the world. Hence, China‘s move towards establishing naval military bases in many regions of the world can be interpreted as a preparation on its part for any possible future confrontation with Washington over Taiwan.

7- Securing Beijing’s interests in Africa: China‘s interest in military presence in Africa is due to the great importance that the continent represents to China, as it is a major and important trading partner for Beijing, in addition to the fact that its lands contain rare mineral resources of great importance for the manufacture of electronic chips, which are the subject of great competition between China and the United States. Hence, one of the objectives of Beijing’s establishment of military bases in Africa is to protect its growing economic and commercial interests in this continent.

Mixed repercussions

The issue of China‘s military presence abroad raises many possible repercussions and influences, the most prominent of which can be referred to as follows:

1- Growing Chinese influence: Beijing’s success in establishing overseas military bases will lead to an escalation of its political and military role and influence in the main regions that will be the bases for these bases, especially in Asia and Africa.

2- Growing US concerns: US assessments differ regarding the strategic repercussions of the issue of stationing Chinese forces outside its borders. While some warned of the dangers of establishing Chinese bases abroad, others saw that Beijing showed no signs of becoming a traditional military actor far from its shores. However, there are US concerns about China‘s move towards a military presence outside its territory, reflected in President Joe Biden’s call to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to show transparency about the Chinese army’s activities at the Cambodian Riam Naval Base, which Washington believes is part of a secret program launched by China. To establish military bases around the world.

3- Increasing possibilities of Sino-American confrontation: The different motives of China and the United States regarding the issue of the military presence of both in the Pacific and Indian Oceans region would increase the chances of a clash between the two parties in that region during the coming period. Among the indicators of this, Washington concluded, last June, a security agreement with Papua New Guinea, allowing it to establish military bases in this island country located in the southwest Pacific Ocean, a step that came in the context of Washington’s moves to surround China and besiege it in the Pacific region. In addition to the United States signing, last February, an agreement with the Philippines that allows the US Army to use 4 additional bases in strategic areas of the country located in Southeast Asia.

4- Raising India’s concerns: Given India’s national security connection to the southern Indian Ocean region, China’s plans to establish naval military bases abroad, especially in India’s neighboring countries, are expected to raise the latter’s concern about the possibility of Beijing using these bases in the event of a military escalation. between China and India on the background of the border dispute between them, as well as the possibility of using it in espionage against New Delhi.

5- Counter-American moves: Although Washington is expected to take counter-moves to stop or at least disrupt the Chinese intentions to establish military bases in many important strategic areas, these moves will be faced with many obstacles. Including that the countries nominated to host Chinese military bases have strong political and economic relations with Beijing.

6- The occurrence of conflict in the areas of Chinese bases: American reports indicate that most of the areas in which Beijing seeks to establish military bases are marred by instability and the existence of military competitions with other regional countries, which means that Chinese efforts to establish external bases may result in an acceleration of violent conflict. Especially in areas under the responsibility of the US Central Command and the US Africa Command.

In conclusion, it can be said that China‘s tendency to establish naval military bases abroad is a qualitative shift in Beijing’s military strategy, and comes in the context of its ambitions seeking to become a superpower, in addition to reducing the large gap between it and the United States with regard to military bases, and preparing For any possible future confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, in light of what will result from this trend of increasing China‘s political and military influence, and thus its global position, which will not be welcomed or accepted by the United States, which will tend to obstruct it in various ways, so as not to losing its dominant position in the international system.

