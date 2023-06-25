Beijing’s seven major railway stations find ways to cool passengers down

Original title: Seven major railway stations find ways to cool passengers

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Hongyang) During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year, major railway stations in Beijing are facing the double test of high temperature and large passenger flow. The reporter learned from the management committee of key station areas that the areas where Beijing’s seven major railway stations are located have adopted various cooling measures.

In the Beijing Railway Station area, mineral water, warm boiled water and other heat-relieving materials are placed in the taxi dispatching station and drop-off area for emergency use by passengers, and emergency medicines such as cooling oil, essential oil, and Huoxiangzhengqi water are prepared in the parking lot.

In the Beijing West Railway Station area, a total of 10 temperature monitors have been installed in crowded areas such as the parking lot, the subway hall, and the dining area on the first floor, which are regularly monitored at 10:00 and 15:00 every day. Adjust the air conditioner in time according to the ambient temperature, and control the ambient temperature of the outbound system at 26°C to 28°C.

The Beijing South Railway Station area coordinated the railway department to extend the air-conditioning operation hours of the east and west taxi dispatching stations to 24:00, and installed 14 fans in the online car-hailing waiting area.

In the Beijing North Railway Station area, 3 wall-mounted fans and 2 high-power floor fans were installed in the queuing area of ​​the taxi dispatching station to reduce the indoor temperature.

In the Qinghe station area, in hot weather, sprinkle water to cool down the key areas such as the taxi dispatching station, the south underground parking lot, and the driveway of the pick-up area, prepare mung bean soup in the taxi home, and provide parasols and ambulances in the passenger pick-up area emergency kit.

In the Chaoyang Station area of ​​Beijing, electric fans were installed in the underground online car-hailing waiting area, and the air-conditioning temperature in the taxi dispatching station area was appropriately lowered. Install 30 sets of awnings in the ground bus waiting area. At the same time, the east square is continuously sprinkled with water in the afternoon to reduce the ambient temperature.

In Beijing Fengtai Station area, sunshade nets are set up in the open-air reception area outside the southeast exit, above the southeast pedestrian corridor, and in the waiting area of ​​the South Square bus station to shade the passing passengers.

