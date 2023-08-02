Beijing’s Top Luxury Hotel Owner Washed Away in Unprecedented Rainfall: Unveiling the Story of Cheng Shaoliang, the Wealthy “Yintai Family” Member

Title: Beijing’s Top Luxury Hotel Washed Away by Heavy Rain; Owner Cheng Shaoliang’s Net Worth of 3.3 Billion Draws Attention

Date: August 2, 2023

In an unprecedented turn of events, Cheng Shaoliang, the behind-the-scenes owner of Beijing’s renowned luxury hotel, was washed away amidst the recent heavy rainfall. The incident has not only sparked widespread attention but also brought to light the impressive net worth of Cheng Shaoliang, who is considered one of the core members of the esteemed “Yintai family”.

The heavy rain in Beijing, described as a once-in-a-century event, has been making headlines, with “Beijing’s top luxury hotel washed away by heavy rain” trending across social media platforms. Located in Mentougou, the western suburb of Beijing, the hotel known as Xitan Hotel had recently opened for trial operations on April 30, 2022. The magnificent establishment boasted 10 exquisite courtyards and 38 luxurious residences.

Situated in close proximity to the renowned Tanzhe Temple, Xitan Hotel embodied elegance and opulence. The construction of this remarkable structure took 8 arduous years and an astounding 800 million yuan. The hotel’s rooms were priced between 6,000 yuan and 15,000 yuan, offering an unparalleled experience of grandeur. Furthermore, the renowned Michelin three-star restaurant Xinrongji had established its presence within the hotel by setting up Rongfuyan restaurant. Known for its extravagant dining experience, this restaurant commanded an average per capita consumption of 2,294 yuan per person, according to Dianping.com.

Interestingly, Beijing Xitan Hotel Management Co., Ltd., the registered company responsible for the hotel’s operations, was established as recently as April 12, 2021. With a registered capital of a mere 100,000 yuan, its wholly-owned parent company is Tibet Ruidu Tourism Development Co., Ltd. The major shareholder of both companies is none other than Cheng Shaoliang, a prominent figure within the “Yintai Group”. Having previously served as the president of the company, Cheng Shaoliang’s wealth is estimated at an impressive 3.3 billion yuan, placing him at the 1999th position on the “2021 Hurun Report”.

As investigations into the incident continue, the disappearance of Cheng Shaoliang and the destruction of the prestigious Xitan Hotel have sent shockwaves through the local community. The loss of this luxurious establishment, coupled with the tragic fate of its owner, has provided a grim reminder of the destructive power of nature and its consequences on even the most affluent and powerful individuals.

While the city grapples with the aftermath of this calamity, the story of Cheng Shaoliang and the ill-fated Xitan Hotel will undoubtedly remain an integral part of Beijing’s history, serving as a solemn reminder of the impermanence of wealth and the unpredictability of nature.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

