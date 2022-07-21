

Beijing “two districts” overseas promotion special Changping policy “circle fans” many well-known Japanese companies



On July 19, a special event for the overseas cloud promotion of Beijing’s “two districts” policy, hosted by the Beijing Investment Promotion Service Center, was successfully held in Beiguang Building. With the theme of “Technology Empowers the Industry, Innovation Leads the Future”, the event used a combination of online and offline methods, attracting more than 60 well-known companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ricoh Group, Canon Group, Hitachi, Ltd., and Mitsubishi UFJ Bank. Japanese companies participate online.At the meeting, the Commerce Bureau of Changping District, BeijingParty groupsecretaryDirector Li Junjie focused on promoting Changping’s “two districts” construction, good industrial ecology, innovation policy system and business environment.

According to Li Junjie, in recent years, Changping District has grasped the innovative pattern of “two valleys and one park”, and continued to strengthen the three leading industries of medicine and health, advanced energy and intelligent manufacturing, and provided enterprises with complete solutions in terms of industry, finance, investment promotion, and foreign investment. policy system. For example, the city’s first free trade zone industrial support policy “Interim Measures for Supporting the Development of the Medical and Health Industry” was issued, with a special fund of 250 million yuan; the restrictions on the conditions for foreign-invested companies and the number of investment companies in China were cancelled. $400 million down to $200 million, etc.

In addition, Changping District has also actively created a first-class business environment from overseas talent services, cross-border capital flow, and major project service scheduling. For example, the pilot program of one-time foreign debt registration, the facilitation of cross-border RMB business and foreign exchange business in key industries, and medical institutions such as Peking University International Hospital and Youaibei provide international insurance real-time settlement services for medical expenses incurred by overseas talents.

Work hard and end up with results. From January to June 2022, 13,566 new enterprises were established in Changping District, and the actual utilization of foreign capital was 357 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 183.96%, and the city-level annual task was completed 7 months ahead of schedule.

On June 28, the Israeli ambassador to China visited Changping District and initially established a normal communication mechanism with “one space, one project, one fund” as the carrier, and a special presentation on the Israeli medical and health industry under the construction of “two districts” was held. The meeting was successfully held, and the cooperation between Changping District and Israel was officially launched.

Changping District has a long history of friendly exchanges with Japan. In 1993, Changping District and Itaniyanagi Town, Aomori County, Japan became friendly exchange cities. The two sides jointly built a “Sino-Japanese Friendship Tourism Demonstration Orchard” in Changping District. Carry out exchanges and cooperation in the field of education, and have carried out 8 mutual visits of primary school teachers and students for cultural education. Especially after the RCEP came into effect this year, the economic and trade exchanges between Changping District and Japan have continued to rise. Facing the new stage of development, Changping District will continue the friendly exchanges with Japan and join hands to create a better future.

