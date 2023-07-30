Home » Beijing’s Urban Area Hit by Heavy Rainfall, Exceeding 100mm in 24 Hours
Beijing’s Urban Area Hit by Heavy Rainfall, Exceeding 100mm in 24 Hours

Heavy Rainfall Hits Beijing, Exceeding 100mm

Beijing experienced heavy rainfall in the urban area, with the amount exceeding 100 mm, reaching the level of a rainstorm. The Meteorological Department has provided statistics that indicate an average rainfall of 89.6 mm in the Beijing area from 20:00 on the 29th to 17:00 on the 30th, with an average rainfall of 102.4 mm in the urban area.

The maximum rainfall was observed in Sanliushui, Fangshan, with a staggering 296.8 mm. Additionally, the largest hourly rainfall occurred in Beishi, Shunyi, with a recorded rainfall of 41.7 mm from 6:00 to 7:00 on the 30th. In the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Liangjiazhuang, Zhaozhuang, Lincheng, Xingtai City experienced the highest rainfall, measuring 741.7 mm from 9:00 on the 29th to 17:00 on the 30th. Furthermore, the eastern section of Bazhou, Langfang City witnessed the highest hourly rainfall, with 72.5 mm falling from 2:00 to 3:00 on the 30th.

The forecast predicts that the precipitation in the western, southern, and urban areas will continue to be heavy. Over the next two hours, the rain intensity is expected to gradually increase from south to north, with a maximum hourly intensity of 30-50 mm.

Such heavy rainfall has caused concerns among residents and authorities alike. The excessive amounts of precipitation can potentially lead to waterlogging and other related issues. The city is well-prepared to handle such situations, as various measures have been put in place to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall.

Officials have urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel. They have also advised people to be cautious and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of heavy rain and potential flooding. It is important to regularly check for updates from the authorities and follow their instructions for any necessary evacuation or safety measures.

With the rainfall expected to continue and intensify, residents and local authorities are advised to remain vigilant and prioritize safety. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

