Bipolar affective disorder, formerly called manic depressionis a disease in which emotion is highly prevalent and causes drastic changes in mood that include emotional highs characterized by euphoria (mania) and lows with sadness and discouragement (depression).

Those changes affect sleep, energy, productivity, behavior and in general the life of the person who suffers it.

The episodes do not have a common frequency, but vary between patients. It is a lifelong condition, but it can be managed with psychological and psychiatric treatment. “Emotionally validating the patient is very important, they are trained in social skills, and particularly, in the face of episodes of stress, anxiety and vulnerability because these patients, in general, have been rejected” explains clinical psychologist Angie Pérez Vargas.

The symptoms depend on the type of disorder, since there are variables that can cause unpredictable changes in mood, in common they cause great suffering to the person and prevent the normal development of their activities.

They are always long periods of several months. The characteristics and symptoms may vary over time.

Although bipolar disorder can appear at any age, it is usually diagnosed in adolescence or shortly after age 20explains clinical psychologist Angie Pérez Vargas, who adds that the central objective of therapy is to regulate emotions.

Symptoms

Mania can cause a disconnection from reality that could end in psychosis or hospitalization if left untreated.

The main symptoms are:

· Abnormal episodes of optimism, nervousness or tension.

· Increased activity, energy or agitation.

· Exaggerated feeling of well-being and self-confidence (euphoria).

· Reduced need for sleep.

· Unusual talkativeness.

· Frenzy of ideas.

· Distraction.

· Making bad decisions, such as making impulse purchases, having risky sexual practices or making absurd investments.

episodes of depression

Episodes of depression disrupt daily life, work, school, social, recreational and family life and include the following symptoms:

Depressed mood, such as feeling sad, empty, hopeless, or wanting to cry (in children and adolescents, depressed mood can manifest as irritability).

· Marked loss of interest or the ability to feel pleasure in all—or almost all—activities.

Significant weight loss without dieting, weight gain, or decreased or increased appetite (in children, failure to gain weight as expected may be a sign of depression).

· Insomnia or sleeping too much.

· Agitation or slower behavior.

· Fatigue or loss of energy.

· Feelings of worthlessness, or excessive or inappropriate guilt.

· Decreased ability to think or concentrate, or indecisiveness.

· Thinking about suicide, planning or attempting it.

This disorder can also occur in children and adolescents and is often difficult to diagnose early because parents they consider them emotional ups and downs typical of that age.

It is important to consult as soon as symptoms appear because otherwise, the disorder continues to increase and when you go to the doctor you are already experiencing a significant change in your life or when unfortunate episodes such as suicide attempts occur.

The exact cause of this pathology is unknown, but there are several incident factors such as genetics, since the disorder is more frequent in people with first-degree relatives with the disease.

Other important factors are living by a long period of stress, unresolved grief, traumatic experiences or alcohol and drug abuse.

