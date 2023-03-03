Home News Belarus – Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to ten years in prison
News

Belarus – Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to ten years in prison

by admin
Belarus – Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to ten years in prison

2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Belarus.

03.03.2023

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bjaljazki (archive image) (Dmitry Brushko / AP / dpa / Dmitry Brushko)

This is reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. Bialiatski was one of the protagonists of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and had repeatedly criticized the authoritarian ruler Lukashenko. Bialiatski founded the human rights organization Wesna and received the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize, in 2020. At that time he had been arrested during protests against Lukashenko and was detained without a trial.

This message was broadcast on 03/03/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  Construction of Los Proceres avenue began - news

You may also like

Trump announced a tough trade line in the...

After resistance from the FDP: EU postpones vote...

Hippotherapy Center in Yopal opens second cycle of...

Corona numbers: Current case numbers and map for...

They change the name of Karol G in...

The family of the Wenzhou Tesla accident driver...

The Secretariat of Economic Development and the Chamber...

Ukraine threatens to lose arms aid from the...

Chaos returned to the road at kilometer 18...

Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy