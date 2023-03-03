Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bjaljazki (archive image) (Dmitry Brushko / AP / dpa / Dmitry Brushko)

This is reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. Bialiatski was one of the protagonists of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and had repeatedly criticized the authoritarian ruler Lukashenko. Bialiatski founded the human rights organization Wesna and received the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize, in 2020. At that time he had been arrested during protests against Lukashenko and was detained without a trial.

This message was broadcast on 03/03/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.