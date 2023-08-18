Belarus President Lukashenko Warns of Potential Use of Nuclear Weapons in Face of Foreign “Aggression”

Belarus President Lukashenko: Willing to Use Nuclear Weapons in the Face of Foreign “Aggression”

MINSK – In a recent interview with the state-run Belta news agency, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus would be willing to use nuclear weapons to defend itself against foreign “aggression.” Lukashenko’s comments come as tensions rise over the country’s borders with NATO nations.

Belarus has played a significant role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarus as a launching pad for its 2022 invasion. Joint military drills between Russia and Belarus have raised concerns that Belarusian troops could join Russian forces in the conflict. In recent reports, Russian nuclear warheads were said to have been sent to Belarus for “deterrence” purposes, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko clarified that Belarus would “never get involved in this war” unless Ukraine crossed its borders. However, he warned that if neighboring NATO countries such as Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia provoked Belarus, the country would respond immediately with its full arsenal, including nuclear weapons. He emphasized that Belarus would only use tactical, not strategic, nuclear weapons.

The extent of Russia’s nuclear arsenal in Belarus remains unclear, and Western authorities have not publicly confirmed any weapons transfers. The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) stated that they had “no reason to doubt” Putin’s claim but believes Lukashenko lacks control over the arsenal, which is fully controlled by Russia.

Lukashenko’s latest remarks coincide with heightened regional tensions in Europe. Belarus’ northern neighbors are on edge over the presence of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, stationed in Belarus since their failed rebellion in Russia. Reports suggest that Wagner’s troops are moving towards the thin strip of land between Poland and Lithuania, increasing pressure on NATO members and the European Union.

Poland recently announced the deployment of 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus due to concerns about Wagner’s forces. Lithuania has temporarily suspended operations at two border checkpoints with Belarus due to their worries. Belarus criticized Lithuania’s move, calling it “unconstructive and unfriendly.” Lukashenko denied claims that Putin was weakened by the failed Wagner mutiny, stating that Putin is more mobilized and cunning than ever.

Lukashenko also spoke out on the ongoing war in Ukraine, asserting that Russia would never give up Crimea, which it unlawfully annexed in 2014. While Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine, Lukashenko believes that the Ukrainians are under pressure from the Americans and are not currently interested in negotiations. He insisted that any peace talks on Ukraine must include Belarus, as they have their interests and positions that should be heard.

Since the annexation of Crimea, the occupied territory has become a key player in the war in Ukraine. Human rights abuses have been reported, including arbitrary killings and enforced disappearances by Russian or Russian-led authorities. The Crimean bridge, connecting the peninsula to mainland Russia, is vital for Russian forces and a target for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Belarus, an autocratic state led by Lukashenko since independence from Soviet control, remains a key ally of Russia. Lukashenko’s recent statements underscore Belarus’ commitment to supporting Russia and defending itself against foreign aggression.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

