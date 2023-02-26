25.02.2023

Belarusian political strongman Lukashenko will visit China from February 28 to March 2. China expressed hope to deepen political mutual trust with Belarus.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Saturday (February 25) that at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Belarusian President Lukashenko will hold a meeting from February 28 to March 2. China for a state visit.

The day before, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a phone call with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik that China is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Belarus and will continue to support Belarus’ efforts to maintain national stability and development and oppose external forces Interfering in Belarus’ internal affairs and imposing illegal unilateral sanctions on Belarus”.

Belarus, which shares a border with Russia and has close ties, allowed Russia to use its territory to attack Ukraine last year.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was re-elected in a landslide in the 2020 elections, sparking massive protests. Belarusian authorities have violently cracked down on protests, arresting tens of thousands, violating their rights and forcing countless people into exile, including opposition leader Tikhano Tikhano, who is believed to have won the 2020 presidential election if the votes had been counted fairly Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Tikhanovskaya’s husband, Tikhanovsky, also registered for the 2020 presidential election but was arrested and imprisoned, so she ran on behalf of her husband. Tikhanovskaya currently lives in Vilnius. Tikhanovsky and more than 1,000 political prisoners remain in prison, according to human rights groups and the U.S. embassy in Minsk.

Recent reports have pointed out that Russia plans to annex Belarus by 2030.

The last time Xi Jinping and Lukashenko met was in Uzbekistan in September 2022, and the two sides announced the establishment of an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.”

