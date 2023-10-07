Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused the United States of pushing Russia towards using nuclear weapons by arming Ukraine. Lukashenko expressed his concern during a visit to a military facility in the Brest region, where he stated that by providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, the US is increasing tensions and risking a catastrophic response from Moscow.

Lukashenko emphasized that a missile strike on Russian territory would provoke an enormous retaliation. He questioned the need for nuclear weapons if such attacks occurred. He also criticized the US for its lack of concern over its own safety, highlighting the geographical distance between America and the conflict zone.

These remarks from Lukashenko come after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that his country could revoke the treaty banning nuclear testing. Putin’s comments prompted Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to announce that the State Duma Council would discuss the revocation of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in an upcoming meeting.

In addition to the nuclear threat, Lukashenko commented on the uncertain fate of US congressional aid to Ukraine. He claimed that the delay in providing assistance was a signal for Ukraine to hasten its counteroffensive efforts. Lukashenko speculated that US President Joe Biden wanted a Ukrainian battlefield victory to improve his approval ratings.

According to Lukashenko, the media has been blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the sluggish progress of the counteroffensive. Lukashenko further alleged that only older men were participating in the fighting, suggesting a lack of support from younger generations.

The escalating tensions in Eastern Europe and Lukashenko’s accusations highlight the potential consequences of US involvement in the conflict. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact international relations and the security of the region.