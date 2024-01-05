Belgians do not get French nationality because they do not speak French enough: “But it is our mother tongue!”

Vincent as Martine Lenoir — © rr

A Belgian couple has had their application for French nationality rejected several times because they do not speak enough French. Bizarre, because the two are of French-speaking descent and have lived in the country for years. That’s what Le Parisien writes.

Vincent and Martine Lenoir have lived in the Drôme region, in the southeast of France, for twenty-four and nine years respectively. Eighteen months ago they decided to submit an application for naturalization so that they could vote in local elections. “We are now obliged, under penalty of a fine, to participate in the elections in Belgium, while we want to vote for people who determine our lives here,” Vincent said.

They thought their application would be a formality. “Because we could hardly be better integrated,” says Lenoir. “We have been paying our taxes in France for years, and we have always worked, without ever being a burden on French society.”

“French is our mother tongue!”

However, both of the couple’s applications were refused because they cannot demonstrate that they have a sufficient command of French. Bizarre, because both Vincent and Martine were raised in French, always went to school in French, and also have the school diplomas to prove it. Vincent also took a language test, and Martine recently published a book in French.

“French is our mother tongue, and yet we are denied nationality because we cannot prove that we speak French!”, they say in disbelief. “We feel rejected, it’s unfair.”

Both Martine and Vincent appealed the decision. However, Martine’s appeal was rejected again, while Vincent is still waiting for a ruling. The local prefecture did not respond to a request from Le Parisien for further explanation.