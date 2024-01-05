Home » Belgians do not get French nationality because they do not speak French enough: “But it is our mother tongue!”
News

Belgians do not get French nationality because they do not speak French enough: “But it is our mother tongue!”

by admin

Vincent as Martine Lenoir — © rr

A Belgian couple has had their application for French nationality rejected several times because they do not speak enough French. Bizarre, because the two are of French-speaking descent and have lived in the country for years. That’s what Le Parisien writes.

Vincent and Martine Lenoir have lived in the Drôme region, in the southeast of France, for twenty-four and nine years respectively. Eighteen months ago they decided to submit an application for naturalization so that they could vote in local elections. “We are now obliged, under penalty of a fine, to participate in the elections in Belgium, while we want to vote for people who determine our lives here,” Vincent said.

They thought their application would be a formality. “Because we could hardly be better integrated,” says Lenoir. “We have been paying our taxes in France for years, and we have always worked, without ever being a burden on French society.”

“French is our mother tongue!”

However, both of the couple’s applications were refused because they cannot demonstrate that they have a sufficient command of French. Bizarre, because both Vincent and Martine were raised in French, always went to school in French, and also have the school diplomas to prove it. Vincent also took a language test, and Martine recently published a book in French.

“French is our mother tongue, and yet we are denied nationality because we cannot prove that we speak French!”, they say in disbelief. “We feel rejected, it’s unfair.”

Both Martine and Vincent appealed the decision. However, Martine’s appeal was rejected again, while Vincent is still waiting for a ruling. The local prefecture did not respond to a request from Le Parisien for further explanation.

You may also like

War in Israel and Gaza: Four more Israeli...

Cultural Slovakia will not be a matter of...

Fico Gutiérrez went against Petro for losing the...

[Learn and think, strengthen party spirit, practice and...

NASDAQ shares NVIDIA shares and Amazon shares: Are...

United Airlines found loose screws on Boeing 737...

Guatemalan justice grants conditional freedom to former president...

Alaska Airlines accident causes Boeing shares to plummet

How deep is the corruption of generals in...

Gurman on WWDC 2024: Apple is planning fireworks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy