In the Belgian village of Sars-la-Buissière, demolition work has begun on a house under which child murderer Marc Dutroux buried the bodies of two girls in the mid-1990s. “Everything is being destroyed and leveled to the ground so that there is no trace left,” said the mayor of the municipality of Lobbes, Lucien Baudui. In June 2022, a house used by Dutroux as a home in Charleroi, Belgium, was demolished. In the basement of this building, which has become known as the “horror house”, the perpetrator had kept several of his victims captive in a cellar. At the request of the families of the victims, the basement rooms will be preserved as a memorial.

In 1996, the authorities in Sars-la-Buissière, southern Belgium, found the bodies of two eight-year-old girls, Julie Lejeune and Melissa Russo, several meters below the surface after they had been reported missing a year earlier. It is now planned to have the house overgrown with grass after the demolition until the summer.

Dutroux, now 66, was arrested a few days before this discovery. He was convicted of raping and holding captive six girls and young women he had previously kidnapped between 1995 and 1996. Dutroux has also been convicted of murdering four of them, including girls Julie and Melissa, whom Dutroux starved to death in prison. Dutroux has been in solitary confinement for more than a quarter of a century.

