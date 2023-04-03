Togolese international defender Loïc Bessilé has extended his contract with Sporting de Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler pro League.

Togolese international Loïc Bessilé has extended his two-year contract with the team from the province of Charleroi. Loaned to KAS Eupen until the end of the season, Bessilé is out of the game for Charleroi. The club maintains its confidence in its defender and extends him for two more seasons. The announcement was made on Monday on the club’s official website.

« Our Togolese international defender is currently on loan at KAS Eupen. Arrived in the summer of 2021 from Bordeaux, he sees his striped contract extended by two more years ›› , can we read.

The club has not revealed the actual date of the end of Loic Anthony Bessilé’s new contract. One thing is certain, he will return to Charleroi at the end of his loan at KAS Eupen.