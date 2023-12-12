Belgium supports calls for a gradual end to fossil fuel subsidies

Climate Minister Zakia Khattabi (Ecolo). — © Christophe De Muynck

At the climate conference in Dubai, our country joined a call from the Netherlands to gradually end subsidies for fossil fuels.

The Netherlands previously launched an international coalition aimed at gradually ending fossil fuel subsidies. So far, a dozen countries have joined the call, including Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Austria, Spain, Finland and Canada.

The Dutch initiative follows the decision taken at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, where almost 200 countries agreed to phase out “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

The Dutch call proposes that signatory countries publish their fossil fuel subsidies before the next COP29, scheduled for November 2024. In Belgium, this inventory is already being carried out by the federal government, says the office of the federal Minister of Climate, Zakia Khattabi.

The amount of “subsidies” for fossil fuels in Belgium in 2020 was estimated at almost 13 billion euros, of which almost 11 billion euros in direct subsidies (mainly in the form of tax exemptions or reduced excise duties or VAT) and around 2 billion euros in indirect subsidies (mainly through the tax system for company cars and the VAT exemption on airline tickets).

MR Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval said in a message on X that he is against the federal government putting an end to policies supporting fossil fuels. He pointed out that “stopping this support would mean ending the social rate for hundreds of thousands of Belgians and abolishing company cars (including electric ones).”

Share this: Facebook

X

