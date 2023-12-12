Home » Belgium supports calls for a gradual end to fossil fuel subsidies
News

Belgium supports calls for a gradual end to fossil fuel subsidies

by admin

Climate Minister Zakia Khattabi (Ecolo). — © Christophe De Muynck

At the climate conference in Dubai, our country joined a call from the Netherlands to gradually end subsidies for fossil fuels.

The Netherlands previously launched an international coalition aimed at gradually ending fossil fuel subsidies. So far, a dozen countries have joined the call, including Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Austria, Spain, Finland and Canada.

The Dutch initiative follows the decision taken at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, where almost 200 countries agreed to phase out “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

The Dutch call proposes that signatory countries publish their fossil fuel subsidies before the next COP29, scheduled for November 2024. In Belgium, this inventory is already being carried out by the federal government, says the office of the federal Minister of Climate, Zakia Khattabi.

The amount of “subsidies” for fossil fuels in Belgium in 2020 was estimated at almost 13 billion euros, of which almost 11 billion euros in direct subsidies (mainly in the form of tax exemptions or reduced excise duties or VAT) and around 2 billion euros in indirect subsidies (mainly through the tax system for company cars and the VAT exemption on airline tickets).

MR Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval said in a message on X that he is against the federal government putting an end to policies supporting fossil fuels. He pointed out that “stopping this support would mean ending the social rate for hundreds of thousands of Belgians and abolishing company cars (including electric ones).”

See also  The latest statement from the State Council!It is strictly forbidden to close the expressway without authorization, and take postal and express delivery as the focus of people's livelihood.

You may also like

Please bookmark the Guidelines for Agricultural Cold and...

THINK SEXY – The first images of the...

“Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz

A horror story about abortion rights explains the...

Polish far-right MP empties fire extinguisher on Jewish...

‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today:...

Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay...

A woman was lying on her back while...

Cardano rally and 10% From Investing.com

DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy