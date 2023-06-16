Belgium: Tik Tok’s arrival in a helicopter to his ‘funeral’

A Belgian man has explained why he faked his own death and flew to his own ‘funeral’ by helicopter, leaving his loved ones in agony.

David Bearton, 45, claimed he played the ‘prank’ to teach his family members a lesson about the importance of staying in touch with each other.

Bierton, who posts on TikTok under the name Ragnar Le Fou, told French chat show Touch Pass a Moon Post (TPMP) that he pulled the stunt because he thought some of his relatives Not ‘recognised’.

TikTok user Thomas Fawt, who attended the ceremony, posted a video showing the 45-year-old arriving at his funeral by helicopter.

In the footage, mourners can be seen watching a helicopter land in a field and its door open.

People can then be seen in the video surrounding Bearton, many of whom are moving towards him to hug him, while a film crew records the scene.

Another video uploaded by Thomas shows an emotional relative hugging Bearton and crying.

The Tik Tok user wrote in the caption, ‘You made us right fools, I swear I was crying and then I got a shock, we love you so much dude.’

His mock funeral took place last week near the city of Liege after one of Barton’s daughters reportedly paid ‘tribute’ to her father on social media, writing: ‘Daddy I will keep thinking of you. Why is life so unfair? You were about to become a grandfather and still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.’

The prank did not go down well with viewers and many criticized Bearton for being ‘cruel’ to his family.

Although Bearton did not upload footage of the funeral himself, he did post a video explaining why he pulled the stunt.

According to The Times, Bearton said he was ‘sad’ that he was ‘never invited to anything’ by the family.

He said: ‘No one sees me, we all split up. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a lesson in life and show them that you don’t have to wait for them to die to meet someone.’

Although ‘only half’ of his family attended his fake rituals, other relatives have since approached him, he added.

“It shows who really cares about me,” he said. Those who did not come, contacted me to meet. So in a way, I won.’

Later, coming to TPMP, Bearton said that he regretted doing the stunt.

He revealed that his wife knew about the plan from the beginning and tried to stop it.

Indy 100 reported that he made his children believe he had actually been dead for ‘a few days’ before telling them the truth about what he had done.

He told the chat show that the film’s crew stipulated that they would only document the stunt if he told his children and sister that he was not really dead.

However, he has insisted that ‘half of them knew’ it was a prank.

After seeing the reaction of his loved ones, Bearton said: ‘As soon as I started getting messages from people and videos of them crying, I wanted to end it all, but it was too late. I asked myself, ‘What have you done? But it was too late.

‘I am sorry to all the people I have hurt. I don’t like hurting people.’

The Independent has contacted Bearton for comment.