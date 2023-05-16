Home » Bella, a rendering plug-in for Rhino WIP
DiffuseLogic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella 23.3, which will support Rhino 8 on both Windows and macOS (Intel for Rhino 6 and Rhino 7 and Apple Silicon for Rhino 8). The plug-in includes performance improvements and features like, grass, massing, subdivision, displacement, IES lights, edge smoothing when rendering, new 2D and 3D textures, render time projection for all 2D textures, Live Lights and an automatic boolean function, especially useful for Rhino users, that allows rendering of gems.


