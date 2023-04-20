Bella Boda will hold the first edition of ExpoFest in Valledupar

On April 22 and 23, at the Bella Boda facilities, located at Calle 11 #8-47, Novalito neighborhood in Valledupar, the first version of ExpoFest

This event, which will take place within the framework of the Vallenato Festival, promises to boost the economy and encourage entrepreneurs in the city.

“It is a fair in which we will gather entrepreneurs from the city to leverage them, promote them and help them grow, so that people Know your products and services”, the organizers pointed out. The event will take place from 9:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night.

According to the event house, this first version of ExpoFest will feature exhibitions of entrepreneurs’ products, ranging from accessories, cafeterias, typical sweets, pastries, men’s clothingcosmetics, ceramics, handmade candles, clothing for children and women, all at fair prices.

Also, artists like Carlos Mario Gutiérrez, Varo Díaz and Gabby Arregocés They will sing during the days of the event. On the other hand, Leonardo Hinojosa, creator and director of this innovative proposal, will give a talk to the registered entrepreneurs.

Leonardo Hinojosa, creator and director of Bella Boda.

ORGANIZERS

The Bella Boda house completes 1 year on the market, and with its innovative way of organizing events it has revolutionized the city. This coworking has also stood out for organizing successful Bridal Fairs in the city.