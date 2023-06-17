Bella Montoya, the woman who a week ago surprised all of Ecuador by “reviving” in the middle of her wake, finally passed away this Friday.

The old woman’s condition was serious, so her prognosis was reserved. She remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Martín Icaza hospital, in the province of The rivers where the previous week she was declared dead.

It was in the middle of her wake when the relatives and neighbors of “Doña Bellita, as they knew her, were astonished to see that she still had vital signs.

The news traveled the whole world. International media reported the news as an unusual event.

And it is that Bella remained in the coffin for more than five hours and began to move when her relatives opened the coffin to change her clothes.

Immediately they called the relief entities and took her back to the health home.

After ‘reviving’, the lady was again admitted to the Babahoyo hospital and since then she has remained in the ICU.

The lady was even granted the death certificate that later her son, Gilbert Barbera had to cancel.

Today on social networks, users mourn the death of Bella Montoya, who even underwent an autopsy, according to national media.