Bella Montoya, the woman who was to be buried alive in Babahoyo, has died

Bella Montoya, the woman from Babahoyo who was going to be buried alive in Babahoyo and who recovered her vital signs during her burial, finally died this Friday, June 16, in the same institution that declared her death the first time.

The death, which was confirmed by his relatives, would have been recorded at 5:00 p.m.

Montoya had been in the intensive care unit of the Martín Icaza hospital since June 9, in critical condition, with a diagnosis of Ischemic Cerebrovascular Event, the Ministry of Health assured.

Initially, Bella Montoyawas admitted to the Martín Icaza Hospital, in Babahoyo, “with a presumptive diagnosis of a cerebrovascular accident and had a cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation maneuvers, for which the doctor on duty confirmed his death“, said the MSP in a statement.

However, in a video that circulated on social networks, you can see the moment when people who were in the wake room help the woman, who was in the coffin breathing.

In the video you can hear the claim of the person filming for the delay of the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911) to answer the emergency call.

“Since noon they had the lady, they had put her in the box, but we can see that the lady is with vital signs, the lady is breathing,” he says as neighbors try to help the woman.