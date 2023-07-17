Bellingham’s verdict after first week of training: ‘Pintus loves to kill us’

Pre-season Jude Bellingham has survived the first week of training at Real Madrid. And literally, because of the unsuccessful “kill attempts” by athletic trainer Antonio Pintus. The 20-year-old Brit looks back and is not only looking forward to new temperatures, but also new curse words.

Photo: realmadrid.com“> Enlarge

Seven days, ten sessions

The first week of Real Madrid’s pre-season is over. And also the tenth training session, which took place on Sunday afternoon. Blancos had to sweat ten times, but it wasn’t always Jude Bellingham there at the beginning. The load on the 20-year-old newcomer was initially dosed in a targeted manner, but in the second half of the first week he always took part in training with his new colleagues – including on Sunday.

Enlarge

16th of July: Carlo Ancelotti has been letting his men sweat for seven days – they have already managed ten training sessions…

Enlarge

16th of July: … Jude Bellingham wasn’t always there at first, but he didn’t miss anything from the last units. Just like Reinier Jesus, who, like Álvaro Odriozola, could still change.

Enlarge

15th of July: Three comebacks in one go! Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernández and Joselu joined Real Madrid’s pre-season campaign on Saturday, a little earlier than expected.

Enlarge

15th of July: Carlo Ancelotti keeps an eye on his protégés.

Enlarge

July 14: On the fifth day of the pre-season, sessions seven and eight were on the agenda. This time Jude Bellingham was able to take part in both the physical and the playful part.

Enlarge

July 13: With up to 40 degrees Celsius during the day in Madrid, the sometimes 45-minute exercises in the weight room are not exactly inconvenient – even if the sweating indoors will not be neglected…

Enlarge

July 13: … but the ball work is not neglected either. In the different forms of play, the first team is always mixed up with the second, the Castilla.

Enlarge

July 12: … the Spaniard will have to sit out around four to six weeks due to a muscle injury in his thigh.

Enlarge

July 12: After his knee problems at the end of the season, Jude Bellingham’s load is already carefully dosed – sometimes he only trains outside, sometimes only inside.

Enlarge

July 11: Made in La Fabrica! Fran García and Lucas Vázquez are unlikely to have much in common in terms of position on the field, but the two already seem to be competing well. Two exemplary Canteranos?

Enlarge

July 11: Worth mentioning in addition to the newcomers: Not only the new Arda Güler and Fran García ended their vacation early, Andriy Lunin would have had a few days off, but still didn’t want to miss the start of the pre-season.

Enlarge

July 11: On Tuesday morning, work was primarily done in the weight room (here Fran García collects diligence asterisks) …

Enlarge

July 11: … but of course also on the lawn (this is where Toni Kroos starts to complain about his age).

Enlarge

July 11: Just a joke! Toni Kroos acts like a mentor early on! Logically, since other older players like Luka Modric or Dani Carvajal still have a longer summer break due to their national team commitments.

Enlarge

10th of July: Investigations in the morning, training in the evening. Because it can get up to 40 degrees Celsius in Madrid during the day, Carlo Ancelotti has to dose the work of his protégés early.

Enlarge

10th of July: Of course, Bellingham and Co. were also allowed onto the pitch.

Enlarge

10th of July: Welcome back! And first of all: bienvenido! It all started on Monday morning – first with the usual examinations and lactate tests. Right in the middle: newcomer Jude Bellingham, who was even the first player to report for duty.

Bellingham seems fit, as do the three returnees from Saturday: Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernández and Joselu fitted seamlessly into the royal pretemporada. This no longer belongs to Jesús Vallejo after he moved to Granada. But Reinier Jesus is still there – a new loan club is still being sought for the Brazilian. Something similar for Álvaro Odriozola, who is also still training with Los Blancos but, like Vallejo, could also leave soon.

Bellingham: “…but I love Pintus”

So 14 professionals have trained (except for the injured Dani Ceballos), plus a number of players from Castilla, including Vinícius Tobias, Rafa Marin, Theo Zidane, Peter González and Álvaro Rodríguez. After a first week, Bellingham had time for a first conclusion, and he was specifically asked about the new climatic conditions. The Briton: “That was probably the biggest challenge for me, to be honest. The sprints are difficult and the training is of course also due to the pre-season, but adapting to the heat, especially in the first few days, was the biggest challenge. But I think I’m getting used to it already – I feel strong and good.” With temperatures up to 40 degrees during the day, mornings and evenings are more likely to be exercised, and yet the exercises can be “deadly,” as Bellingham reveals: „(Antonio) Pintus loves to kill us and that’s his job and he’s really good at it. but i love him He’s a great guy and in the long run you’ll notice the work we’re doing now, even if it’s not nice, but it’s better to do now than after 10 or 15 games of the season.”

Acclimatization to the team is also well under way, he enthuses about his teammates who “very down-to-earth despite the success” be and specifically highlights two. Because Lucas Vázquez and Brahim Díaz help him the most to improve his Spanish. “Everyone helps me sometimes, teaches me bad words and I can’t wait to use them”, he says with a smile. Even after seven sweaty days, he hasn’t lost that, so the second week can start on Monday at 10 a.m. before he goes to the USA on Wednesday. By then at the latest, more players should return and Real Madrid will finally be complete.

Squad pre-season

Players present (15): Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Álvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Joselu as well as former legislators Reinier Jesus and Dani Ceballos (translated).

Still missing (10): Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo Goes und Ex-Leihgabe Antonio Blanco.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

752169

pre-season

Bellingham’s verdict after first week of training: ‘Pintus loves to kill us’

Jude Bellingham has survived the first week of training at Real Madrid. And literally, because of the unsuccessful “kill attempts” by athletic trainer Antonio Pintus. The 20-year-old Brit looks back and is not only looking forward to new temperatures, but also new curse words.

16.07.2023, 21:47

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

