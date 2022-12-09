Home News Belluno, a song to overcome addictions
Belluno, a song to overcome addictions

Belluno, a song to overcome addictions

“A thousand steps home, yellow leaves fall in the sun, in the silence of a break, you are the answer to everything…” this is the refrain of the song “Homeward”written, set to music and sung by the participants in the music workshop of song writing, organized by the Department of Addictions of the Ulss Dolomiti and concluded in the last few weeks. A song it’s a video made by the boys, between musical arrangements and an intense text, which ignites in the listener, the hope of those who still have dreams to realize.

