The construction sites for the safety of the tunnels along theA27 motorway. On the Mestre-Bellunoto allow inspection activities e tunnel maintenancein the first days of next week the stretch between Belluno and Fadalto Lake of Santa Croce.

From 10pm tomorrow to 6am Tuesday the stretch between Belluno and Fadalto Lago di Santa Croce, towards Mestre, will be closed. Alternatively, you can enter the Fadalto Lago di Santa Croce station, after taking the Alemagna state road 51.

Another stop scheduled for the following night: from 10pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday the stretch between Fadalto Lago di Santa Croce and Belluno will be closed, therefore in the direction of Belluno. Motorists, after the obligatory exit at the Fadalto Lago di Santa Croce station, will have to continue on the 51 Alemagna towards Belluno and will be able to return to the A27 at the Belluno-Cadola junction.

The inspection, and the simultaneous closure of sections of the A27, is motivated by the continuity of the works that the Autostrade company has been carrying out for years, in this as in other tunnels of the A27, in particular along the two tubes of Monte Baldo, between Vittorio Veneto South and Vittorio Veneto North. In this case it is probable that the north tube will be closed in the spring, as was the case for the south one last summer.

After the long queues that occurred in 2021, during periods of the most intense tourist traffic, Autostrade arranged for the timing of the works to be reorganized, with the tunnels reopening from Friday afternoon to Monday morning. Important queues, in fact, were never seen again.

Meanwhile, Autostrade is also engaged in extraordinary maintenance of the pylons that support the viaducts that rise towards the Fadalto pass. The residents, in fact, had reported last summer the fall of a certain quantity of materials, which required an intervention.

Nothing dangerous, Autostrade had reassured, which however is providing for both a punctual reconnaissance of the detachments and the safety interventions to be carried out on the infrastructure.