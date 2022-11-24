Theater, solidarity sales, student meetings, exhibitions, concerts and moments of reflection to say enough to violence against women. Numerous events have been organized in the province to celebrate November 25th. Meetings to reflect on a highly topical issue.

Meeting with Confindustria

Preventing and combating gender-based violence inside and outside the workplace remains a priority also in the province of Belluno. For this reason, Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti, as part of the Social Project, promotes an awareness-raising process aimed at businesses alongside the Belluno Donna association. “Not only November 25” is the title of the meeting to be held on Thursday 25 November today at 4.30 pm at Villa Doglioni Dalmas in via San Lucano and which will see speeches by Roberta Gallego, deputy public prosecutor in Belluno, Valentina Benvegnù, commissioner of the State Police, Claudia Bettiol, lawyer, Francesca Quaglia, Belluno Women’s Association. The works will be introduced by Lorraine Berton, president of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti, and Flavio Mares, the association’s social delegate. The meeting will have a very operational approach: from the most frequent cases to the theme of legal liability, passing through the instruments for the protection of victims and the role that businesses can play in combating the phenomenon.

Monologue to Santa Giustina

A monologue by Cristina Gianni that was created with the aim of raising awareness and reflecting on an unfortunately topical theme: that of violence against women. Thursday 24 November at 20.30, in the Cultural Center of Santa Giustina, close to the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the culture department proposes the show “Guerriera” by Teatro Piteco, with Cristina Gianni and the text and directed by Francesco Marchi.

Theater in Limana

Thursday 24 at 20.30, the Nocivelli room of the library in via Fiabane will metaphorically turn pink: an evening reading dedicated to the day against violence against women is scheduled. The theater company “Matàz teatro” will stage “The man who must never ask. Roots of an anomaly”. Admission will be free and free, open to all citizens. The show will deal with the theme of violence with irony and lightness, but at the same time with precision. Things will be called by their names, putting the magnifying glass on the male point of view.

Network schools in Belluno

The Online Schools for a World of Solidarity and Peace is organizing a meeting with students on the subject of media education, with a focus on hate speech and gender-based cyberbullying, on Friday 25 at 11 in the Giovanni XXIII theater. At 17.30, again at the Giovanni XXIII, a meeting dedicated to parents and teachers will be held (the latter can obtain a certificate of presence valid for updating). The speaker of the two appointments is Michele Marangi, media educator, trainer and supervisor, who deals with media analysis and designs effective communication, according to participatory and inclusive logics.

Honey in solidarity with Cortina

The Soroptimist of Cortina d’Ampezzo takes the field to say stop to violence against women. Friday 25, from 9 to 12, the association organizes the sale of jars of solidarity honey in the Cooperative, from active beekeepers in the Dolomites, in support of its activities in defense of women victims of violence. Members will provide information on the new national anti-violence awareness campaign “Read The Signs”.

Fidapa in Trichiana

The Fidapa of Belluno has organized a meeting which will take place on Friday 25 at 18.30, in the exhibition hall of Trichiana. The theme of the meeting, which will focus on the value of women and the great strength that characterizes them, will be developed by the professional counselor and family mediator Cristina Prest. The beautician Graziano Rombaldi will give a touch of lightness to the evening.

Exhibition in Fonzaso

Dolomiti Hub set up the “Museum of empathy” art exhibition, conceived and curated by Diana Anselmo, in its headquarters in the industrial area of ​​Fonzaso. The initiative, which will go on until Saturday 26, is the result of a synergy of various associations that have also contributed financially. A large network of organizations and people that testifies to the collective commitment of a territory to raise awareness against gender-based violence. The “museum of empathy” is a room with ten chairs, on each one the QR code to listen to the recording of the testimony on one’s smartphone and a garment of the protagonist of that story. To put yourself in his shoes. In fact, what distinguishes and makes the project special is precisely the intertwining of the analogue and digital dimensions: «It is an exhibition», explains the young Anselmo, «which requires the availability for at least three minutes to stop, sit down, listen and identify . Only in this way, I believe, can we get closer to understanding something that most take for granted, but which for others is in the foreground and is something to deal with on a daily basis».

Music in Longarone

vFriday 25 at 20.30, in the Cultural Center of Longarone, concert to reflect on the theme of feminicides. The vocal group Kantas, directed by the teacher Anna D’Incà, organizes the evening “Red Shoes”. There will be related readings and songs all on the subject of violence against women, in all its various forms. The event will see the actress Anna Olivier perform various readings of stories, poems, articles and much more to stimulate reflection on the dramatic and very topical theme of feminicide. The vocal group Kantas will sing several songs, both in its current form as a sextet, as a quartet and trio. For the occasion, I wrote a song that gave the evening its title. In the introductory phase a representative of Belluno Donna will talk about the anti-violence centre

Cadore reflects

Near the monument to Tiziano Vecellio in Pieve di Cadore, a red painted bench has been placed, on which the letters that men and women may want to dedicate to the day against violence against women can be attached. On Friday 25th at 17.30, around the red bench, verses and texts by famous authors or written by the same people will be read who will illustrate some problems related to violence. A similar event will also take place in Valle at 6 pm organized by the women of the town under the aegis of the Pro Loco. Missing women will be remembered in 2022.

The Fonzaso bench

On Saturday 26th at 3 pm, at the La Biglia playground in Fonzaso, the regenerated red bench “Dda donne per le donne” will be inaugurated. An inauguration, that of the red bench, which will be connected to a direct flashmob with all the other municipalities in Italy which, together with the Scarpetta rossa association, have joined this initiative, a connection which will take place via the Meet platform.

Ulss 1 in Sedico

Double appointment on Saturday 26, organized by Ulss 1 Dolomiti in the hall of the Polo Culturale di Sedico in via De Gasperi. From 15 to 17, exhibition of paintings and living library: artists’ works on the theme of violence will be exhibited and a living library made up of some operators who will lend themselves to the story and some reflections. This will be followed, from 5 to 6 pm, by the meeting entitled “Gender violence between art and literature”, a project carried out with the libraries of Belluno, Sedico, Limana and Agordo, where groups were set up in October of reading that involved citizens.