Every morning the traders in Piazza delle Erbe before opening the shops take a bucket, detergent and rags and clean the porch from the pigeons’ guano. Often they have to repeat the operation in the afternoon. An uneasiness that is becoming heavy, because for some months the number of doves has increased and the arcades that embrace the square seem to have become their second home. “It is not only a question of decorum, but also of hygiene”, say some traders. “We do, for heaven’s sake, but if we could intervene in some way …”.

The decor of one of the most beautiful squares in the city is at stake. Furthermore, pigeon guano is corrosive and risks deteriorating surfaces. “I clean every day with water and detergent, in buckets,” confesses Anna Maria Comina of the Capraro stationery. The traders do what they can to maintain the decor of the square, but alone they cannot fight a war against the pigeons. Hence the appeal to the institutions (Province and Municipality) to find a way at least to reduce the inconvenience.

THE CONTAINMENT PLAN

The Province had prepared a pigeon containment plan two years ago, which was approved by Ispra (the higher institute for environmental protection and research). The duration was five years, so it is still active. What does it foresee? “First of all, all ecological measures must be implemented,” explains the managing director for wildlife management, Franco De Bon. “If they do not work, there are two ways of intervening: outside the inhabited centers, a bloody removal can be carried out with the provincial police. In the inhabited center, on the other hand, the Municipalities are expected to make agreements with specialized firms that capture birds with special cages. In Seren del Grappa and Pieve di Cadore they did it and it is working ».

De Bon recalls that these birds not only dirty, creating situations of degradation, “but they create problems in the stables and can also be vectors of diseases. For this reason Ispra has always given a favorable opinion to the containment plans developed ».

THE ECOLOGICAL MEASURES

To get to the killing or capture, however, the ecological measures must have failed: «The first thing to do is to close the nesting sites», continues De Bon. “We need an ordinance from the City. Then you can put the iron spikes to prevent the pigeons from perching on the ledges or on the balconies. Finally, with an ordinance the Municipality can prohibit the feeding of these birds ». Belluno had done so in 2021 (mayor Massaro) providing for fines of up to 500 euros for those who had violated it. “If there is no food and the possibility of nesting fails, the pigeon can move away spontaneously”, concludes the provincial councilor.

RED PALACE

Therefore, an intervention by the Municipality is needed. Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin assures that he will deal with the problem, which had not yet arrived on his desk (it had not been reported): “I understand the problem and the discomfort,” he says. «I will see what we can do as a Municipality and we will take action on it. It is certainly a problem that deserves to be addressed and addressed ».