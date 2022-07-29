Home News Belluno, attempts to stab two policemen
Belluno, attempts to stab two policemen

The steering wheel intervened for the music that was too loud, the drunk young man went into a rage with death threats. Service car damaged, one of the officers bitten in the arm

BELLUNO. Drunk and with the music blaring. Not happy, at the sight of the policemen of the Volante called by the neighbors who wanted to sleep, he showed a knife a long kitchen knife. The policemen tried to calm him down and reduce him to a different attitude, the “negotiation” went on for about forty minutes, until they could do nothing but intervene by force. Parrying the stabbing attempts that followed the death threats, cutting him off and knocking him down. GT, 27, was arrested and taken to prison, after the validation hearing, the investigating judge released him with the obligation to sign.

The two officers were bruised. One of them also suffered an arm bite. Police car cockpit damaged, doors kicked and tested.

