Safe travels Don Gemo. A moved crowd was present to bid farewell to Don Gemo Bianchi, who died at the age of 79, 42 of whom at the head of the parish community of Tisoi. Tribute of affection, gratitude, friendship, esteem in faith for the beloved pastor.

The cathedral was packed this morning for the funeral officiated by bishop Renato Marangoni, in the presence of the bishop emeritus, Giuseppe Andrich, the brothers of the seminary and about forty abundant priests of the diocese. Don Gemo’s sisters and brothers were also in the first pews. The many people present at the funeral testified concretely how much Don Gemo had entered the hearts of his parishioners and beyond. In fact the priest has also been for years teacher at the Liceo Classico Lollino and director of the Coro Minimo Bellunesepresent during the ceremony.

The light-colored wooden coffin entered the cathedral carried on the shoulders of some parishioners of Tisoi, while the choir of his parish sang the song “As you want me”. during the homily Bishop Marangoni recalled the last earthly moments of the religious: «Last Friday, in the morning, the communication arrived from Casa Kolbe in Pedavena, delicate and inviting, that Don Gemo was passing away. We can think that the words of the Apostle Paul to the Colossians, proclaimed in the liturgy of that day, illuminated his last steps in this life”. The bishop continued: «Our affectionate and grateful memory of don Gemo now brings with it his same freshness of mind, his same ease of mind. The words of faith seem to tell an unmistakable and lovable trait of his life, of the cordiality with which he lived his ministry, of his fluid and exemplified teaching and of his dedication to singing». Hence his role as a teacher: «To many students, including these seminarians and lay people in theological training, Don Gemo testified to a God of the heart, speaking with the experiences of life, in everyday things; the sublimity of the singing, to which he dedicated himself, well represents the intent pursued in his ministry and in his teaching ».

A thought also to the parish managed for many years: «The community of Tisoi has a thousand glimpses and a thousand glimpses of good, to collect, to reassemble and to tell. About 40 years of mutual company, of mutual accompaniment on the journey of faith, of closeness in joyful moments and in difficult ones of personal, family and community affairs”. And again: «I remember the celebratory events, both for the forty years of service as parish priest, and for the fiftieth anniversary of Don Gemo’s priestly ordination. In those moments he felt so loved and his heart released uncontainable joy and gratitude and your celebration was one of incomparable gratitude ». «Last Friday» concluded the bishop «a little before her transition to eternal singing I stared into her blue eyes, beautiful, even in their wear. That color seemed freshly painted and her eyes looked far away, scrutinized atltrove».

Finally, a parishioner from Tisoi spoke of his passion and commitment in the relationship with people and in the organization of the various parish activities. The coffin was accompanied on its way out, supported by six priests and, outside the cathedral, the Minimo Bellunese Choir sang the song “Signore delle Cime”. Therefore burial in the Cibiana cemetery.