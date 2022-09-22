After three long years, Baby’s Bazar is back. On Sunday Piazza dei Martiri will return to be populated by very young “aspiring traders” between 6 and 14 years with their colorful, joyful, witty and captivating stalls.

The event, in its 23rd edition, will take place – in any weather – from 10 to 18, but to set up the stations the meeting is already for 8. Promoter of the event is the recreational club of the fire brigade of Belluno.

Since the initiative, due to the pandemic, has been missing from 2019, it will be good to remember what it consists of: “It is an exhibition-market-exchange”, explains Gianfranco Sommavilla, president of the Fire Brigade, “in which children and young people exhibit their toys, their handicrafts, newspapers, books, various objects, they exchange them with each other or sell them. Everything is managed by them; the parents are only supervisors ».

The G&G, H2O and Truccabimbi group as a complement to cheer up the day even more, and the kitchen for a snack with friends.

This is the consolidated structure of the event. Is there any particular news? «It would already be important if the weather was good», Sommavilla smiles, «we would be happy and especially the children. And the collectors ». The event, in any case, will be held in any weather. “Eventually we will occupy all the arcades with the children and their banquets. However, we hope to occupy the square ». To add spice to everything, as per tradition, “there will be a jury that will pass between the banquets and decide which will be the three most creative, colorful, imaginative, who will receive a prize”.

The entire proceeds – or the sum of the registration fees – will be donated to charity. «This year we have a particular project», Sommavilla announces, «that we don’t want to reveal now. We are talking about it with the municipal administration and it is quite substantial. We hope to be able to do it, if not in one fell swoop, maybe twice. It will be a welcome surprise ».

In conclusion, it is needless to add that the organizers hope for a good response, after two years and more that have penalized the little ones and their activities and habits. The complete regulation can be read on the website www.vigilfuocobelluno.it, where you can also find the participation form. Registration by 23 September at the activities indicated on the same. The membership fee is 7 euros. For more information, visit the aforementioned website or write to [email protected]