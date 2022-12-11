A car with two suspects stopped. Police and carabinieri hypothesize that they are the apartment mice of the latest thefts in Valbelluna and they are doing all the necessary checks on their account. There have not yet been any arrests or detentions and the phase is still that of identifying and searching the cars, looking for the classic burglary tools, from the large screwdriver, to the lever and up to the crowbar. But it is already an initial response to the justified concern of citizens who are robbed or who fear running the same risk when the sun goes down and they are not at home.

The police forces were looking for a gray sedan with a foreign number plate and they may have found it yesterday morning, in Largo Ugo Neri, on the internal road system of the Veneggia. It was almost one o’clock in the afternoon, when the vehicle in question was intercepted by a police car and a carabinieri gazelle, in the area of ​​the Italian post office warehouse, coming from via Vittorio Veneto. He would not have attempted to escape, as if the occupants had nothing to hide, but after the request for documents, it is significant that the driver and passenger were made to sit in the service cars and taken between the police station and the Viale Europa headquarters for the necessary insights. Had everything been all right, their journey would have gone on without further hitches. In recent days, many checks have been carried out, based on reports from particularly attentive citizens or images from video surveillance cameras, but yesterday’s early afternoon episode could represent an important turning point in the investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.