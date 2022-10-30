Guardian angels for a lifetime. The Alpine Rescue of Belluno awarded two unstoppable volunteers: Claudio Scardandan for 45 years and Gianni Sitta for 42. A sober ceremony at Palazzo Rosso with the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, the national councilor Fabio “Rufus” Bristot, the provincial delegate Alex Barattin and the station chief, Gianpaolo Sani. Family atmosphere and not only because the role of wives in the life of the rescuers has been insisted upon.

“These are two examples, which have done something extraordinary: they made themselves available, giving themselves to others,” said the mayor of the two winners, both long-time municipal employees.

Bristot, Barattin and Sani underlined the spirit that characterized volunteers who never looked at the clock: “The passion verified in 45 years of belonging to the Belluno Station for Caio and 43 for Gianni makes these two volunteers people charismatic “.

On the Scardanzan certificate: “for your 45 years, during which you offered your precious collaboration aimed at guaranteeing both dozens of rescue missions in favor of as many injured, unsafe and dead people in the area of ​​competence, and hundreds of actions expressly dedicated to the search for missing persons, carrying out in particular coordination activities in 316 rescue missions in the provincial and extra-provincial territory, implementing with meticulous and passionate dedication the development of software and cartographic systems aimed at the search and rescue of missing persons “.

On that of Sitta: “for your 43 years, during which you offered your precious collaboration to guarantee both several dozen rescue missions in favor of as many injured, unsafe and dead people, and hundreds of interventions as a helicopter rescue technician del Suem, during which you also carried out a significant training and certification activity for healthcare personnel and Cnsas personnel ».gIGI SOSSOMore