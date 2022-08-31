The adult boy, who at the end of a “Thursday evening” in the historic center would have put his hands on her, in a secluded corner, has been identified

BELLUNO. A suspect, not yet a suspect. There is no entry in the special register for the alleged sexual violence reported at the end of July by a seventeen year old from Valbelluna. The adult boy, who at the end of a “Thursday evening” in the historic center would have put his hands on her, in a secluded corner of Borgo Piave, has been identified. But the investigative unit of the carabinieri that deals with gender-based violence is still looking for all the necessary evidence, after the young woman was heard in a protected hearing, with the assistance of a psychologist.

There is her reconstruction of the facts, in addition to the indication of the person with whom she accompanied after a certain hour, but the prosecutor Marta Tollardo necessarily needs confirmations, also because according to him everything that happened was consenting. . He would not have gone further and does not understand why she talked about it with her parents, once back home, and then she went to the emergency room of Santa Maria del Prato di Feltre, triggering the Rosa code. This is the procedure for sexual violence, which involves the intervention of the carabinieri or police.

She was visited by the doctor on duty, who arranged for a gynecological consultation and the soldiers of the Belluno investigative unit were involved. Nothing leaks among the investigations, but it is certain that, at least for the moment, there is no entry in the register of suspects, according to sources inside the Public Prosecutor’s Office.