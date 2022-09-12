A journey through the disappeared churches of Belluno. A walk to immerse yourself in hidden, ancient, “disappeared” corners of the historic center, to discover their history. We set out on these tracks accompanied by the story of the tour guide Marta Azzalini. The route starts from Piazza Duomo. «In front of the bell tower, where now there is the parking in front of the Provincial building, there was the church of Sant’Andrea. A medieval church commissioned by Andrea and Pietro Bonaventura, also known as the church of the Our Lady of Grace. In fact, the faithful went there to ask the Madonna for a grace. They left little cards there, ex-votos in silver, painted tablets today between Palazzo Fulcis and the Diocesan Museum of Feltre. So much so that when Napoleon arrives in the early nineteenth century, it is said that 30 quintals of silver were taken away.

However, it is not the fault of the French if the church is closed, but of the earthquake of 1873 which severely damaged it: following that event, it was demolished. However, the name of the street remains, precisely in memory of the church ». Moving his gaze a little, «on the facade of the Duomo there was the church of St. John Baptist, which served as a baptistery. It was demolished, not by the will of the Belluno people, in the mid-sixteenth century to enlarge the square. We are also in the period when the cathedral is being rebuilt, rotated 180 degrees. It was therefore decided to tear down the baptistery and move it to the church of Saint martinwhere it still is today ».

Moving from Piazza Duomo, “going down via San Lucano, where now there is an orange building overlooking the street, there was the church of San Lucano. There was the headquarters of the Brotherhood of Blacksmiths and Millers: this is linked to the whole issue of sword production along the Ardo. Inside there was a beautiful altarpiece by Paris Bordon, from the first half of the sixteenth century. A work depicting Sant’Eligiopatron saint of goldsmiths and blacksmiths, with pincer and hammer in hand, accompanied by Saint Catherine of Alexandria – protector of millers – with the toothed wheel, from San Lucano and other saints. This altarpiece is now in the national museum in Warsaw ».

Sant’Eligio in the altarpiece by Paris Bordon, once in the church of San Lucano, now in the national museum in Warsaw

Going down again towards Porta Rugo, you arrive in via Holy Cross, so named because there was a church of the same name. «It was one of the richest ever in Belluno. Founded in 1356, it was the seat of the Confraternity of the Holy Cross, also known as the Christian doctrine, because catechism was taught there. Inside there were many important works of art, including ten canvases by the greatest Venetian artists of the second half of the sixteenth century. In Belluno there is only one left, today in the Civic Museum: the canvas by Tintoretto with Christ before Pilate. And then, among others, the Martyrdom of Saint Lucia del Veronese, now in Washington. This church also met the same fate as many others: Napoleon indemaniaed it and all the assets were confiscated by the state, and then ended up around the world. Many of these paintings are now in other churches in the Veneto region.

Furthermore, a hospital depended on the church of Santa Croce, located at the time next to the current church of San Biagio, in Borgo Prà. A hospital, in case of contagious diseases, also used as a lazaret, because it is outside the historic center. On other occasions, poor people were hosted. It was therefore a hospice in the ancient sense of the term, a place of hospitality ».

Returning to the heart of the city, «another disappeared church is that of St. George of the Souls, in today’s Piazza Mazzini. What today is a large white building with apartments was a church of the seventeenth century, built in the seventies of the century by the nobles of Belluno to suffrage the souls of their families. In fact it was based there Brotherhood of Souls, who was committed to making the souls of Purgatory go back to Paradise. Even this church, with the arrival of the French, was closed and sold to a private individual who made it his home. Of it remains the main altar in stone, dating back to the eighteenth century, today in the parish church of Castion ».

The next stage is reached by crossing Piazza dei Martiri. «Where today there is the editorial office of the Corriere delle Alpi, there it stood the church of San Giuseppe. Built at the beginning of the sixteenth century, when the arrival of Maximilian I of Habsburg with the League of Cambrai, against the Republic of Venice. It seems that the people of Belluno decided to found this church there because in that position it could have been a defensive bulwark of the city against the emperor. Inside it met the Confraternity of the Marangoni, that is, of carpenters and masons. He was also part of this group Andrea Brustolon, who was not a carpenter, but carved wood, so much so that he gave the church a crucifix, from around 1720, now kept in the Civic Museum. In addition, in the church there was a very important altarpiece, painted by Francesco Vecellio circa 1520, now in a collection in Houston, Texas ».

Where now there is Cinema Italia, once there was the church of Santa Maria Nova. «Also this one founded in medieval times, in the fourteenth century. Near it, in the seventeenth century they were erected the church of Loreto and the convent of the Poor Clares. It was one of the largest in the city, and had a very important wooden statue of 1481 inside Andrea Bellunello: a sculpture saved from the Napoleonic raids, now preserved in the church of the Madonna of the Road of Cavarzano.

Also Santa Maria Nova, with the arrival of the French, it was closed and possessed, becoming the salt warehouse of the city, and then, between the late nineteenth century and the early twentieth century, the city show hall. In the 1920s the project was entrusted to the architect RIccardo Alfarè, which in 1921 transformed the space into what is now Cinema Italia ». The itinerary among the disappeared places of worship ends in Piazza Castellowhere once stood the church of Santa Giuliana. «It was the church of the Belluno Castle. Founded in the thirteenth century, the consecration stone is kept in the lapidarium of the Civic Museum. It then became the seat of the Brotherhood of Lanaioli. In the city, many worked wool: in fact, in the locality between San Francesco and Borgo Prà, the Fol, there were factories that crowded the wool, that is, they produced felt cloths. The sentenced to death departed from the church inside the castle. These were left the night before the execution together with a confessor, and then in the morning they were taken to Piazza Campedel where there was the gallows ».

A final curiosity is linked to the five steps of the gardens in Piazza Castello, «which are said to reproduce those that were used to enter the church of Santa Giuliana. Alberto Alpago Novello when he designed the gardens he seems to have kept this idea ”.