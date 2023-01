More snow than expected in the Belluno Dolomites where in the last 24 hours the Arpav stations have detected up to 25 centimeters of fresh snow fallen. The highest data in Agordino it’s at Cortina: 25cm in Baldi’s Cabbage (they bring the altitude of that locality in the Civetta district to over 80 centimetres), likewise a Ra Valles it’s at Malga Losch.

The weather forecast speaks of new rainfall in the next few hours.

Here are all the Arpav data