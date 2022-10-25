Home News Belluno, early curfew to facilitate early morning workers
News

Belluno, early curfew to facilitate early morning workers

by admin
Belluno, early curfew to facilitate early morning workers

Breath of relief. Turning off the street lamps at night for four hours and leaving the Lambioi tunnels in the dark 24 hours a day is allowing the Municipality to pay the electricity bills without worries. The mild climate of this autumn season, then, has made the switching on of heating in schools and public buildings postponed for a few weeks, and this is also good news for the municipal coffers.

Closing the 2022 budget no longer seems like a problem, the worries now all turn to next year. The first drafts of the forecast speak of cost estimates that exceed revenues by almost 1.7 million. Money that will have to be found, because the budget must be balanced by law. “But a few weeks ago the deficit was 2,570,000 euros,” explains the deputy mayor and councilor for the budget, Paolo Gamba. «After some interventions made, such as the reduction of many expenses, we arrived at -1.679.000. But we are still with the minus sign ».

While the focus is therefore on 2023, the aim is to preserve what it has saved this year. Like turning off the street lamps. The dark hours have been slightly modified (from 1 to 5, instead of from 1.30 to 5.30) to accommodate workers who leave the house early in the morning and who would otherwise find it pitch dark. The measure will continue until the end of the year, unless otherwise specified.

“We are still waiting to see if daylight saving time will remain or if there will always be a change to solar time”, continues Gamba. “For the municipal budget it would be better if the time in force today remained, it would save us an hour of lighting the street lamps in the evening”.

See also  The Olympics accelerate the development of Beijing rail transit, 9 new lines open to welcome the Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, other ways to save are being studied. Like the closure of the offices, for now only on Monday 31 October (bridge with 1 November). However, the registry will remain open, because there is a calendar of appointments for the renewal of identity cards to be respected.

You may also like

Two cars collide in Tarcento, car against truck...

Migrants, stop of the Interior Ministry to NGOs

Six departments: Facilitate international business personnel exchanges under...

Debbie Harry: glory and life to the new...

Can’t tell the difference between East Station and...

He falls from the window of his house,...

Giorgia Meloni’s speech to the Chamber: the 10...

Civil Aviation University of China held a cadre...

School regeneration plan in Treviso: here are the...

A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” to become...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy