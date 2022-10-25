Breath of relief. Turning off the street lamps at night for four hours and leaving the Lambioi tunnels in the dark 24 hours a day is allowing the Municipality to pay the electricity bills without worries. The mild climate of this autumn season, then, has made the switching on of heating in schools and public buildings postponed for a few weeks, and this is also good news for the municipal coffers.

Closing the 2022 budget no longer seems like a problem, the worries now all turn to next year. The first drafts of the forecast speak of cost estimates that exceed revenues by almost 1.7 million. Money that will have to be found, because the budget must be balanced by law. “But a few weeks ago the deficit was 2,570,000 euros,” explains the deputy mayor and councilor for the budget, Paolo Gamba. «After some interventions made, such as the reduction of many expenses, we arrived at -1.679.000. But we are still with the minus sign ».

While the focus is therefore on 2023, the aim is to preserve what it has saved this year. Like turning off the street lamps. The dark hours have been slightly modified (from 1 to 5, instead of from 1.30 to 5.30) to accommodate workers who leave the house early in the morning and who would otherwise find it pitch dark. The measure will continue until the end of the year, unless otherwise specified.

“We are still waiting to see if daylight saving time will remain or if there will always be a change to solar time”, continues Gamba. “For the municipal budget it would be better if the time in force today remained, it would save us an hour of lighting the street lamps in the evening”.

Meanwhile, other ways to save are being studied. Like the closure of the offices, for now only on Monday 31 October (bridge with 1 November). However, the registry will remain open, because there is a calendar of appointments for the renewal of identity cards to be respected.