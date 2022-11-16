BELLUNO – A 56-year-old worker took his own life in the Belluno area after killing his elderly mother. The fact happened in Valbelluna. The lifeless bodies would have been found by the daughter of the old woman, a resident not far from the family home, who discovered the two bodies in the warehouse of the house. The murderer-suicidal, Aurelio Monastier, is a 56-year-old factory worker, married and father of two daughters. The elderly mother, Antonia Sacchetti, 90, had long been suffering from Alzheimer’s and would die following a deep knife blow to the abdomen. The man would later take his own life with the same weapon. At the origin of the gesture there could be the woman’s illness.