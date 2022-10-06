Home News Belluno, environmental reclamation of the former barracks: via the two cisterns
News

Belluno, environmental reclamation of the former barracks: via the two cisterns

by admin
Belluno, environmental reclamation of the former barracks: via the two cisterns

With a change to the municipal budget, the council financed the reclamation of two oil spills in Castion and on the Nevegal: total expenditure 22 thousand euros. The money will be used to cover the expenses for the chemical analyzes of the sites, so as to then proceed with their reclamation, for which external funds will be sought.

«The analysis», explains the mayor De Pellegrin, «foresees the coring from the two sites, their delimitation and then the sending of the samples for verification. The spill in Nevegal was reported by the ARPAV in April, that of Castion about ten days ago. We are both looking for a solution. We will intervene for a total reclamation, we are talking about 200 cubic meters only for the one on the Hill ».

In April the Arpav had intervened in Nevegal for a first check, on that occasion some coring had been carried out. Now we intend to deepen also Castion. The analysis will help to understand how to intervene for cleaning and will give information for a first hypothesis on the amount of the expense. With the detailed picture in hand, external funds will be sought: “A few weeks ago I carried out an inspection with the municipal technicians”, explains the environmental councilor Lorenza De Kunovich, “we want to intervene as soon as possible and to do so it is necessary to produce documentation detailed situation “.

See also  Angela Merkel prepares to leave the scene - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Tracks announced!1 new local confirmed case and 7...

Bonassola mobilizes for Don Giulio Mignani suspended from...

Pnrr, alarm times on 5.4 billion spending on...

Hanna Bergholm recounts a scene from Hatching –...

In the Marca 9,100 bone marrow and stem...

On the sixth day of the National Day...

Roncadelle (Brescia), father barricades himself at home with...

Infighting behind closed doors before the 20th National...

Mourning in Cesiomaggiore, the parish priest Don Samuel...

Training promoted in the South: 8 out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy