With a change to the municipal budget, the council financed the reclamation of two oil spills in Castion and on the Nevegal: total expenditure 22 thousand euros. The money will be used to cover the expenses for the chemical analyzes of the sites, so as to then proceed with their reclamation, for which external funds will be sought.

«The analysis», explains the mayor De Pellegrin, «foresees the coring from the two sites, their delimitation and then the sending of the samples for verification. The spill in Nevegal was reported by the ARPAV in April, that of Castion about ten days ago. We are both looking for a solution. We will intervene for a total reclamation, we are talking about 200 cubic meters only for the one on the Hill ».

In April the Arpav had intervened in Nevegal for a first check, on that occasion some coring had been carried out. Now we intend to deepen also Castion. The analysis will help to understand how to intervene for cleaning and will give information for a first hypothesis on the amount of the expense. With the detailed picture in hand, external funds will be sought: “A few weeks ago I carried out an inspection with the municipal technicians”, explains the environmental councilor Lorenza De Kunovich, “we want to intervene as soon as possible and to do so it is necessary to produce documentation detailed situation “.