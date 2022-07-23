BELLUNO. An unexpected gift. A demonstration of affection that pushes us to move forward, despite the moment of serious difficulty that grips the sector. The secretariat of Filctem CGIL in Belluno will purchase 400 tickets to support Cinema Italia.

“Cinema Italia has entered into great difficulty with the pandemic and has not yet managed to recover. There is a risk of getting lost “, declares Denise Casanova, general secretary of the provincial category,” the custom of going to the cinema. Ours wants to be a small contribution to restore it, as a moment of sociability and sharing of an experience that can only be verified in the halls, and not in the enclosure of one’s own homes. It is an initiative aimed at our members, male and female workers. The workers’ movement has always had a privileged relationship with the art of cinema, which has been able to tell it, supporting the struggles to claim dignity and rights, to build a more just country. This is also why we will do our part to ensure that Belluno does not give up a garrison of culture such as Cinema Italia ».

Manuele Sangalli was positively surprised by the “gift” of Filtcem Cgil. A gesture that can only induce him to look to the future with optimism: «Some time ago», underlines the manager of Italy, «I was contacted by Filtcem Cgil, in the person of Denise Casanova, one of the many loyal customers of my cinema. She had seen what had been my complaints through social media and she was alarmed. So, she had suggested to me the possibility that they, like Filtcem, would buy some tickets for their members. Well, I never expected such a thing: I was thinking of twenty, maximum fifty tickets, when they told me they would buy four hundred I was incredulous ».

Sangalli was extremely pleased with the union’s proximity: «It is nice to see this attention to cinema as a cultural center of the city. I really hope it is the beginning of a good practice, of a new beginning. We have been here for a hundred years and we want to stay there for a long time, because culture makes the difference and the ones we offer are films of a certain level. I say this with affection to the public: if you believe it, I believe it more and more ».

The risk that is being run in the cinema scene, after two years of hiatus and a recovery that is to say the least weak, is that someone will not get through the summer: “I remain confident, even if the difficulties are many”, Sangalli emphasizes. “Some examples? Expenses have risen, bills are getting higher, but I don’t feel like raising prices, because cinema must remain popular. That’s why this confidence boost, with the advance purchase of 400 tickets, can only do well. I hope that Filtcem’s gesture will be picked up by the people of Belluno, I hope that whoever receives the free ticket from the union will bring other customers, because people call people ».

Sangalli will reopen the Italian cinema on Friday 22nd, after the summer holidays. He will do it with two important films: “Ennio” and “Scompartment number 6 “. Then there will be the review at Fulcis and, perhaps, the open-air cinema on the banks of the Piave in Lambioi: “This last appointment is still uncertain”, he underlines, “I sent the requests to the Municipality, but it has not yet been given to me. reply. I’m waiting, I’m ready to start the review ».