Belluno, fire in an uninhabited building: yellow on the causes

Belluno, fire in an uninhabited building: yellow on the causes

A fire that broke out on the night between Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd September destroyed an uninhabited building attached to a building near the Belluno kennel.

Along the road to Fisterre, the firefighters of the provincial command intervened around midnight on Thursday 22 September, alerted by some inhabitants of the area who saw the flames.

The building in question is completely uninhabited and the trigger that may have caused the fire is a mystery, since it is devoid of electricity.

Investigations underway on the possible use as a shelter by some homeless. For the time being, the area has been fenced off for seizure purposes.

