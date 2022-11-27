The heart of the people of Belluno is big. Even yesterday, during the day dedicated to Food collection – the collection of long-life products to be distributed in the coming months to the three thousand Belluno citizens in financial difficulty – there was no lack of striking demonstrations of solidarity from some citizens.

To tell the episodes is Joseph Torrentreferent of Food bank for the province of Belluno. «Like last year, today too (yesterday for the reader, ndr)», explains Torrente, «a customer of a supermarket in via Vittorio Veneto gave us an entire shopping trolley worth at least 200 euros and also left us the money for the coffee. But that’s not all: two sisters also gave us a cart full of products recommended this year by the Food Bank. We’re talking about 500 euros for the total value of the three donations and this demonstrates the great sensitivity of the people of Belluno who, despite the crisis and the difficulties of the moment, have been able to think of those who are worse off than them. For this», continues Torrente, «I thank all those who have helped us on this day both citizens, but also the 31 charitable associations that have joined and the thousand volunteers who have made this collection possible».

The representative of the Food Bank adds another episode recorded yesterday: «The Kanguro supermarket in Mussoi he gave us a very important quantity of personal hygiene products, from shampoos to shower gels, a heartfelt thanks to them too».

There were 115 supermarkets in the Belluno area that joined the collection, someone decided at the last minute to take part, a sign that there is sensitivity to the initiative.

«I have to admit that the motto of this edition of the Collection, namely “Let’s make a concrete gesture together”, has come true and our hope is that this system of collaboration can re-propose itself again next year», concludes Torrente, hoping that the 52 tons of products collected in 2021, can also be obtained in this edition. «The ideal would be to exceed this quantity, but in any case what matters is the generosity of the people which is still great».

Yesterday evening the various trucks passed through the 115 points of sale to collect the boxes prepared by the volunteers to take them to the Santa Giustina warehouse from where they will leave for the headquarters of the Udine food bank in the next few days. paola from anese