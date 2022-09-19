They eat fresh tuna in two different restaurants and end up in the hospital intoxicated. There are four people, three of which are part of a family unit, who were hospitalized today, Monday 19 September, with the Mackerel syndrome. The people remained for observation in the emergency room and underwent the scheduled antihistamine therapy.

The four unfortunates presented themselves to the Belluno emergency room in the early afternoon with headache, redness of the skin, conjunctivitis, intestinal disorders. Looking back over what they had done in the last few hours, it emerged that all four, albeit in different places, had gone to the restaurant where they ate fresh tuna. At this point, for the doctors in the emergency room there was no doubt: the patients were suffering from the scombroid syndrome, the intoxication that occurs within about an hour of eating food.

THE CAUSE

This reaction is caused by the ingestion of a substance called histamine and which is found in fish products as a result of the decomposition of histidine, an amino acid present in species belonging to the Scombridae and Scomberascidae families: tuna, mackerel, sardines, sardines, anchovies (hence the name of the syndrome). If food has not been stored correctly, decomposition accelerates and large amounts of histamine are formed.

WHAT YOU DO

The Prevention Department and specifically the Food Hygiene Service, in agreement with the Carabinieri of the Nas of Treviso, are committed to reconstructing the path of the food involved. The health personnel together with the Nas then proceeded to check the two restaurants on the same day yesterday. Restaurants that have remained open anyway. As a precaution, the tuna present in the two restaurants was seized to be analyzed and to understand what went wrong in the fish conservation chain. In fact, the first thing to check will be the “cold chain”, which preserves the fish from the sea to our tables and which must be done correctly. In the next few hours, pending the precise identification of the causes of the event, the Ulss 1 Dolomiti calls on the population to avoid the consumption of fresh tuna. –