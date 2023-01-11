New tariffs, from January 1st, for territorial home assistance and home meal delivery services managed by Sersa. The increases, triggered on an Isee basis, were voted at the end of the year by the city council, accompanied by criticism from opposition groups.

House assistance

The service aimed at personal care (from personal hygiene to getting dressed to housing management) had 63 users as of 30 November for a total of 499 hours of service in a month. The new hourly cost of the service has risen to 29 euros. A heavy tax that produces an increase in the tariff of two euros for an Isee income between zero and 15 thousand euros, three euros for families with Isee between 15,001 and 30 thousand euros and almost 4 euros for Isee incomes above 30 thousand euros. The Municipality will go to calm the shares, investing 49,803 euros. In a nutshell, if a family has an Isee from 0 to 5 thousand euros, they will pay 4.30 euros instead of the 2.30 in 2022 per day; the remaining 24.70 will be supported by the Municipality.

Meal service

For home delivery of meals, which currently affects 79 users, the full rate has risen to 11 euros, which means an increase of 0.75 euros for each user: those with an ISEE from 0 to 10 thousand euros will pay 7 euros instead of the 6.25 euros of 2022 and gradually up to the highest brackets. In this case, the Municipality will intervene with 34,100 euros to control the tariff.

Speak to Sersa

«These are increases», specifies the sole director Giuseppe Montuori, «which we had to assume following the increase in expenses». On this front, Sersa’s balance sheet is clear: if in 2020 the cost of gas from January to September was equal to 45,510 euros, in the same period of 2022 the same rose to 168,055 euros, with an increase of 122,495 euros; for electricity, again in the same period of the two reference years, expenditure increased by 113,084 euros (from 51,806 to 164,891). «With the bills increasing, we too had to review the tariffs, even if the Municipality is meeting the users by calming them down», underlines Montuori. “However, it remains understood that, if a user does not manage to pay his fee, the service will still be guaranteed”.

In the end, to try to contain user outlays both for these two services and for the day center and the rest home (where the fee increases started last September), Palazzo Rosso will have to pay out 403,030 euros.

The personal knot

To return to having the accounts in order, Sersa will have to find new staff and fill the beds in the RSA. For this reason, the company has presented a plan which provides for the progressive increase in occupied beds already in the first half-year, going from the current 125 to 145 in June up to 154 in December. This is because we expect an increase in first-level assistance guests, who will go from 76 to 103. “We are doing everything we can to recruit new staff,” specifies the sole director. The 2023 financial scenario will therefore be conditioned by Sersa’s ability to saturate the beds, recovering human resources. The priority of the company is to guarantee the service of the RSA and the expected standards: «If in the worst case the staff cannot be found, we will have to review the organization and evaluate the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing some support services», Montuori points out.

Criticism of trade unions

«The elderly are currently in difficulty, because the revaluations of their pensions do not cover the increases in electricity and gas bills and the cost of living. The price increases for home care services thus come at an inopportune time. It would be appropriate that, before deciding on increases that affect the pockets of those who live in hardship, the unions of pensioners were at least informed”. The secretaries Maria Rita Gentilin (Spi Cgil) and Maurizio Cappellin (Fnp Cisl) are critical of these increases taken from January 1 in Sersa. “The fees of the rest homes have been adjusted in almost all the structures, now these increases are also being added, which come at an already difficult time”, say the union representatives of the pensioners. «And then», adds Gentilin, «we have seen that the greatest increases affect precisely low incomes».

Gentilin and Cappellin first of all ask the Municipalities to start the first Isee income bracket from zero to 9,300 euros, «because poverty falls within these sums of income. And then it becomes increasingly important that the municipal administrations confront us. The social negotiation that we carry out every year serves precisely to illustrate the hardships and needs of a fragile category such as that of the elderly and pensioners”. The secretaries of the Spi and the Fnp are therefore asking the Belluno junta to be summoned to start putting some problems on the table that need to be resolved in a uniform manner. “Since the critical issues are increasing in the social fabric, it is necessary for the institutions to talk about it with us”. —