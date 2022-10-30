A more expensive job that will not lead to securing the bridge over the Rio Cusighe. The variant in progress adopted by the Municipality for the works in front of the Veneggia shopping center does not convince the former mayor Massaro at all. Yesterday in the praetorian notice the council resolution was published containing the details of the variant, with the adjustment of the economic framework. And Massaro’s first consideration is precisely on this: «The administration renounces 130 thousand euros of work, those on the parapets, which were precisely those necessary to secure the bridge. And at the same time it uses this figure to cover the increase in the prices of raw materials, due to the delay in starting the construction site ».

The works should in fact have started on July 4, according to the plan developed by the Massaro junta and the offices. It was planned to close the bridge for about two months, to consolidate it, widen it and move the parapets, in order to install guardrails. The De Pellegrin council considered “the closure of the road network unacceptable and too impacting” and in the session of 21 July “decided to proceed with the construction of only the works concerning the cycle / pedestrian path and those for the consolidation of the masonry face of the bridge, leaving out the execution of the works that would have led to the closure of the bridge to traffic, to be carried out at a later time with the construction of the cycle / pedestrian walkway (financed by the Pnrr) parallel to the bridge, in the design phase “, reads the resolution.

“Although, in this way, the part that – providing for the widening of the roadway and the installation of containment barriers – would have resulted in an improvement in transit conditions on the aforementioned bridge, was removed from the project, the intervention confirms its aims and in any case determines a significant increase in safety in favor of both vehicular and cycle / pedestrian traffic along via Tiziano Vecellio ”.

“Of course, because they don’t say they won’t do the jobs, but they postpone them,” explains Massaro. “But with what money, given that this excerpt, without intervention on the parapets, will cost 160 thousand euros more?”. To the 130 thousand, in fact, another 30 thousand must be added, which are highlighted in the change in the economic situation. Sums that fall within the amount allocated by the Municipality and the Region for the project, but which bring the economic framework to half a million. “With what money will they then make the intervention on the parapets?” Massaro reiterates.

“I remember that project was born because there was a serious accident on the bridge. We were also accused with very heavy words then, for the safety of the parapets. We found the money for the safety measures and now I see that the main intervention is being given up. With the guardrails that have already been bought and are in the warehouses of Marisiga rusting ».

If the works had been done in the summer, as per the previous time schedule, “they would have been concluded for the reopening of the schools and would not have caused major inconvenience because in those months the traffic is significantly lower”, concludes Massaro. “Now the Municipality, therefore all of us citizens, will invest 160,000 euros more (and if the construction site slips again, because we are heading towards the cold season, there could be a further increase in costs); it will not secure the bridge; it will not install guardrails that have already been purchased. Nor is it true that the bridge will never be closed: it will be when they intervene on the parapets, because there are no alternatives for the work, which must be done on the roadway and the workers must be enabled to intervene safely ».