Civil protection is a system that calls everyone to responsibility. In the Belluno area the culture of PC is quite developed, but you can always do better. This is why the Prefecture, on the occasion of the National Civil Protection Week, organized a day dedicated to the themes of emergency and rescue: from weather forecasts to the alert system of local authorities to the management of operating rooms, nerve centers when ‘It’s an emergency. The event will take place tomorrow at the CCS, the Rescue Coordination Center located at the 14th Carabinieri Helicopter Unit near the city airport.

“We turn to the mayors,” explains the prefect, Mariano Savastano. “They too receive the bulletins from the Regional Decentralized Functional Center, with the alert levels when a particularly intense weather event is expected”. And so they too have to take action to protect the population. Then when the event develops, the Coms, the municipal operational centers, the Cca (coordination centers of the area), the Ccs (coordination center for relief at the provincial level) open. “We are all called to collaborate,” continues the prefect. “We authorities, but also the citizens.”

The presidents of the nine Belluno mountain unions and the mayors were invited to the day. The regional councilor for civil protection Gianpaolo Bottacin, the president of the province Roberto Padrin, the provincial commander of the fire brigade Antonio Del Gallo and the provincial delegate of the Alpine Rescue Alex Barattin will participate.

At the opening, the commander of the 14th Carabinieri Helicopter Nucleus will deepen the activities of the Nucleus, with particular regard to possible civil protection interventions. Then we will talk about the forecasting and alerting system of the Cfd of the Region for hydrogeological risk for thunderstorms, then about the management of the operating rooms. Two round tables are also planned.

Last autumn the prefect held a series of meetings in the area coordination centers, to verify the functionality of the structures and the effectiveness of the operating procedures. The CCS has also evolved, with the computerization of all procedures. “Wednesday will be a working day,” concludes the prefect. “Here there is a good culture of civil protection, but it can always be improved and this is the goal”.