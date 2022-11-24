Monoxide fumes from a stove. A woman was rescued by 118 this morning, around 11, in a house in Visome and transported in red code to the San Martino hospital, where she underwent all the necessary therapies. Firefighters were also at the scene, who have launched an investigation into the causes. The predominant hypothesis is that the monoxide was given off by a wood stove.

His daughter, who works as a lawyer out of town, gave the alarm. The woman looked for her mother without getting a match. Suspicious, she called for help.