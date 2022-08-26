BELLUNO. The urban regeneration project involving the Lambioi area is restarting with the arrangement of the sewer lines in via Lambioi, via dei Dendrofori and in the river park. Frozen after the Vaia storm, which had wiped out all the structures of the river park and damaged the ground, it has been redone and the design is well underway.

On the other hand, the project for the arrangement of the sewerage network is ready, which was prepared by Bim Gsp and was sent to the Bacino council on 4 August for the calling of the services conference. This is a necessary step because the positive opinions of numerous bodies are needed to intervene on the sewer networks.

Interventions are planned in via Lambioi, via dei Dendrofori and in the river park, as explained by the Bacino council. The most substantial work will concern via Lambioi: at the end of the long descent that leads to the pool, there are critical issues at every storm and the intervention involves a review of the sewers, the white water network and the flood spillways. Instruments that “graze” the rainwater during heavy downpours, preventing the network from going under pressure. In via Lambioi the spillway does not exist or works badly, and with this project the criticality will be resolved. In the plan there is also the arrangement of the drains in the river park area.

The project must obtain the green light from the Council of the Basin, the Municipality, the Civil Engineering Department, the Forestry Services, the Superintendency, the Ulss, E-Distribution, Telecom, Bim Infrastruture and Anas. All these entities will have until 2 September to request any additions to the documentation or clarifications; they will deliver their opinions by 3 October.

If they are all in favor and in agreement, the Bacino council will issue an act authorizing Bim Gsp to carry out the works (the project is already in the executive phase, therefore ready to go to tender); otherwise a synchronous service conference will take place during which the institutions will discuss the project.

The total cost of the work will be 615 thousand euros, 125 thousand covered by the urban regeneration funds and 490 thousand by Bim Gsp with the tariff.

Therefore, with this intervention, one of the two projects that had remained stuck at the pole of the first urban regeneration plan, the one financed with the Periferie Call, starts again. The other is for the redevelopment of the station square.