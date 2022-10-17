Home News Belluno, open day of the firefighters almost sold out, “In the spring we repeat”
News

Belluno, open day of the firefighters almost sold out, “In the spring we repeat”

Families “crowd” the detachments of firefighters in the open day organized on the weekend, as part of the days of civil protection. But all week, even the schoolchildren arrived in large numbers. A success that the firefighters did not expect of this magnitude and which prompted Commander Antonio Del Gallo and officials to think about organizing an open day in the spring.

At least two thousand people, according to the estimates of the provincial fire brigade command, peeped out Saturday and yesterday, in the five permanent detachments of the firefighters, from S. Stefano to Pieve di Cadore, to Cortina, Agordo, Feltre, and to the sixth, the provincial of Belluno, but the initiative also involved volunteer firefighters. A weekend that, despite the beautiful days, recorded an unexpected “sold out” or almost. The opening of the fire brigade barracks is part of the “National Week of Civil Protection”, an initiative that aimed to raise citizens’ awareness on the issue of civil protection, to encourage more aware approaches to the territory and which take into account the new global challenges imposed by climate change.

“It was the last two days of the civil protection week” explains the provincial commander Antonio Del Gallo “During the week many school groups came to which we showed the offices and made some maneuvers to observe, to show the activity carried out by the firefighters . Over the weekend, families, we organized ourselves to show the headquarters also involving our association of retired police officers. But we must be honest, we did not expect this response so high, we divulged it, but a lot of people really came: we are happy about it. At least three hundred people a day and the same number in the branch offices. Then the schools on the other days of the week, with the boys asking to get on the trucks, enter the operations room and see how the vehicles and equipment work. Then let’s take some pictures ».

A success that made the firefighters decide to organize an open day next spring: «We were thinking of something more structured: an open day open for all schools in the province by the end of the school year. Now we will collect the subscriptions from the schools ».Cri.Co.

