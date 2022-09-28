There is life outside the poles, but little. The vote in the province of Belluno, more than in the rest of Italy, but as in the other Veneto provinces, is rather polarized. To suffer the most, however, is above all the 5 Star Movement, which stops at a disappointing result below 5%, while in 2018 it had 22.38%. It was of little or no avail to have a member of parliament like Federico D’Incà, who became a minister, for two terms. Perhaps his exit also influenced, not without controversy with the party now led by Conte, or perhaps the disappointment over the fall of the Draghi government prevailed, in which the M5S played a decisive role and, in light of the national results, also rewarding.

On the other hand, the one that stands out well is the so-called Third Pole born from the alliance between Action by Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi. More than the latter, the Venetians and Belluno people like Calenda’s pragmatism and his ability to speak to the business world, letting them imagine a modern progressive project. Calenda also seems to have guessed the nominations in the area by choosing both in the Chamber and in the Senate two people who, although not from Belluno, have or have had important ties with this province.

They liked their dynamism, the proposal brought the Third Pole to 8% and now it will be interesting to understand how the presence of this new party will evolve within the Belluno area. If Action and Italia Viva will be able to take root in local authorities, as they are starting to do with a procurement campaign between mayors, and will also be able to talk about provincial issues, it is to be imagined that they can continue along this path.

Out of here, however, there isn’t much else. The minor parties remain such even in Belluno and it should be read as a personal performance that of Italexit who nominated Daniele Trabucco to the Chamber, now also known for his entry into the municipal council in Belluno in the elections that saw the victory of Oscar De Pellegrin. Italexit, however, has not passed the barrier and Trabucco will not be able to go to Rome.