Complex recovery intervention in progress in Marisiga, along the state road that connects Belluno with Sedico. Around 12 o’clock a heavy vehicle with a trailer ended up with wheels in the air in the lawn that runs alongside the road, in the stretch between the municipal warehouses and the intersection that leads to Giamosa. There are no injured people.

The truck was carrying metal material, it probably put the wheels on the edge of the roadway and the weight of the load made it unbalance causing it to end up overturned in the large lawn.

The firefighters of the nearby provincial command of Belluno arrived on the spot, and at 3 pm they finalized the plan for the recovery of the vehicle.

The operation will be long and complex, because the vehicle must be completely turned around.

The road will then be closed, starting around 3pm, for a few hours. The firefighters will operate with two mobile cranes, which need all the space available to get the vehicle back on the roadway.

Traffic will be diverted along the provincial road on the left Piave and along the Agordina already at Sedico (at the roundabout leading to the San Felice bridge). Vehicles coming from Belluno, on the other hand, can backtrack at the roundabout of the Marisiga overpass. The traffic police and Anas were involved to manage the road system.