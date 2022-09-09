Home News Belluno, Padrin’s welcome to Colonel Pigozzo: “Security and legality”
Belluno, Padrin's welcome to Colonel Pigozzo: "Security and legality"

Belluno, Padrin’s welcome to Colonel Pigozzo: “Security and legality”

The new provincial commander of the carabinieri meets the president of the province

BELLUNO. «We are a province that knows the sense of legality, in which fortunately there are no problems that other territories have. But this does not mean sitting down, because tranquility must be maintained day after day. We have said it clearly and I agree on this line with the new provincial commander of the carabinieri ».

The words are from Roberto Padrin, president of the Province of Belluno, who yesterday morning received a visit to Palazzo Piloni from the new provincial commander of the carabinieri, Colonel Enrico Pigozzo.

During the cordial meeting, President Padrin illustrated the overall situation of the provincial territory, making an obligatory mention of the key event scheduled in three and a half years: the 2026 Winter Olympics. “A challenge that is already underway and sees us obliged to reduce the times for the management of construction sites », he underlined. “This does not mean closing our eyes or easing the vigilance on security and legality. And for this very reason we trust in the excellent work of the police and in the commitment of the carabinieri ».

“I wish good work to the Colonel of the Carabinieri Pigozzo, assuring him the hospitality that the Belluno area can give and all the collaboration of the Province body”, concludes the president.

